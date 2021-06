RENO, NEV. – Senior Nicola Ader competed in the first day of events in the heptathlon but was not able to finish due to an injury. Ader competed in the first event of the heptathlon which was the 100 meter hurdles, where she finished with a time of 14.33. This time was good enough for 932 points and was the 23rd best time. Ader’s best time during the 2021 outdoor season was 13.79 at the Mountain West Outdoor Championships.