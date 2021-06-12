Google changed its algorithm to target slander — and you benefit

Google is certainly not everyone’s favourite brand at the moment and there are plenty of reasons why. Firstly, a trait that seems common to many of the biggest tech firms is to create a veneer of altruism and ‘doing no evil’, while actually causing a lot of harm to a lot of people. Tracking people while in private mode and interfering with its search results to favour its own products are just two of many examples. There are certainly plenty more – taxes anyone?