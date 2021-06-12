Google changed its algorithm to target slander — and you benefit
Online slander quickly becomes part of a vicious cycle. False internet posts can ruin people’s reputations, lives and finances, reports The Daily Wire. According to The New York Times, “Websites solicit lurid, unverified complaints about supposed cheaters, sexual predators, deadbeats and scammers. People slander their enemies. The anonymous posts appear high in Google results for the names of victims. Then the websites charge the victims thousands of dollars to take the posts down.”www.deseret.com