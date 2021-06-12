Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs: Nuggets' Starting Lineup Against Suns

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 9 days ago

The Denver Nuggets will look to get their first win in the second round against the Phoenix Suns at home in Denver on Friday night.

The Nuggets trail the Suns 2-0 in the series.

For the game, the Nuggets have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nuggets are 2-point favorites over the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 in Denver on Friday evening, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
157
Followers
1K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bouknight
Person
Luka Garza
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#The Denver Nuggets#Fantasylabs Nba#The Indiana Pacers#The Washington Wizards#Espn#The Nba Draft#Wooden Award#Bleacher#Nba Mock Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Related
NBAtag24.com

NBA Playoffs: The Suns blaze past the Nuggets on their way to the Western Conference Finals

Denver, Colorado – The Phoenix Suns are on their way to the Western Conference Finals after sweeping the Denver Nuggets on the road. The Suns won game four on Sunday night 125-118, finishing off the Nuggets and moving on to face either the top-seeded Jazz or the Clippers in the next round. Once again, Chris Paul (36) and Devin Booker shined as they led the Suns right past the Nuggets in a tense Game 4, one that saw the league’s MVP get ejected towards the end.
NBACNET

NBA playoffs 2021: How to stream 76ers vs. Hawks, Suns vs. Nuggets today on ESPN

The 2021 NBA playoffs have seen big names like the Lakers, Knicks and Heat eliminated, while some of the top teams that have advanced, like the Nets and 76ers, face injuries to star players. Tonight brings another ESPN doubleheader starting with Game 3 of the 76ers and Hawks, followed by Game 3 of the Suns and Nuggets.