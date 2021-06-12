Cancel
Creators
NBA Playoffs: Suns' Starting Lineup Against Nuggets

By Ben Stinar
 9 days ago

The Phoenix Suns own a 2-0 series lead over the Denver Nuggets after winning the first two games of the series at home in Phoenix.

On Friday, the Suns are in Denver for the first road game of the series in Game 3.

For the game, the Suns have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nuggets are 2-point favorites over the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 in Denver on Friday evening, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
NBAtag24.com

NBA Playoffs: The Suns blaze past the Nuggets on their way to the Western Conference Finals

Denver, Colorado – The Phoenix Suns are on their way to the Western Conference Finals after sweeping the Denver Nuggets on the road. The Suns won game four on Sunday night 125-118, finishing off the Nuggets and moving on to face either the top-seeded Jazz or the Clippers in the next round. Once again, Chris Paul (36) and Devin Booker shined as they led the Suns right past the Nuggets in a tense Game 4, one that saw the league’s MVP get ejected towards the end.
NBACBS Sports

Suns vs. Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA playoffs, TV channel, start time, Game 1 prediction, odds

The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets aren't supposed to be here. The Suns had a great regular season, but once they drew the defending champion Lakers in the first round, most pundits expected their time in the postseason to be short. The Nuggets looked every bit a championship contender when they acquired Aaron Gordon at the trade deadline. Then Jamal Murray tore his ACL and the entire trajectory of their franchise changed. Things looked even bleaker when Will Barton and P.J. Dozier went down. Surely, they wouldn't be able to beat a fully healthy Portland Trail Blazers team without three of their top five guards.
NBACNET

NBA playoffs 2021: How to stream 76ers vs. Hawks, Suns vs. Nuggets today on ESPN

The 2021 NBA playoffs have seen big names like the Lakers, Knicks and Heat eliminated, while some of the top teams that have advanced, like the Nets and 76ers, face injuries to star players. Tonight brings another ESPN doubleheader starting with Game 3 of the 76ers and Hawks, followed by Game 3 of the Suns and Nuggets.
NBC Chicago

NBA Playoffs: MVP Nikola Jokic Ejected From Nuggets-Suns Game 4 for Flagrant Foul

Nikola Jokic ejected from Game 4 for Flagrant 2 foul originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nikola Jokic's MVP season may have ended slightly earlier than expected. With the Denver Nuggets looking to avoid a sweep in Game 4 of the second round against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, Jokic was ejected after receiving a Flagrant 2 foul with 3:52 remaining in the third quarter.
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Bucks Fans Chant "Bucks In 6!" During Game 4

The Brooklyn Nets lost the game on Sunday, and more importantly Kyrie Irving (see Nets Tweet below). The Milwaukee Bucks won 107-96, and during the game in which they tied up the series, their fans were chanting "Bucks in 6!" and the clip was captured by Ben Golliver of the Washington Post, and his Tweet can be seen embedded below.