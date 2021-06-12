NBA Playoffs: Suns' Starting Lineup Against Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns own a 2-0 series lead over the Denver Nuggets after winning the first two games of the series at home in Phoenix.

On Friday, the Suns are in Denver for the first road game of the series in Game 3.

For the game, the Suns have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nuggets are 2-point favorites over the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 in Denver on Friday evening, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball