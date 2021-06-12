Fan Confirms Garrick & Dannielle Merrifield’s Relationship Status
Throughout Season 3 of Seeking Sister Wife viewers watch in awe at the lengths Garrick and Danielle Merrifield go through to bring their sister-wife, Roberta to the United States from Brazil. Not only that but since neither Garrick’s nor Dannielle’s social media seems to include the other one, there’s been speculation. Seeking Sister Wife fans speculate that the couple is no longer together. Seeing Garrick and Bert’s interactions, it’s not hard to believe that Dannielle would move on. Shockingly, Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield seem to have their relationship status confirmed by a fan.www.tvshowsace.com