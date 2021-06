Decision will “have a devastating and far-reaching impact” on thousands of immigrant families. Congress created Temporary Protected Status (TPS) through the Immigration Act of 1990 as a means of protecting noncitizens whose home countries are experiencing ongoing armed conflict (such as civil war), an environmental disaster (such as earthquake or hurricane), or an epidemic. Today, more than 400,000 noncitizens in the United States have TPS status, enabling them to apply for work authorization and to remain in the United States safely, with their families and communities—often for years, or even decades.