Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

High school basketball updates: Sierra Canyon playing Centennial for Open Division title

By James H. Williams
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highly anticipated showdown between Sierra Canyon and Centennial for the CIF Southern Section Open Division boys basketball championship headlines Friday’s local area action. Sierra Canyon announced today that the game was sold out. Sophomore Bronny James, the son of Lakers star LeBron James, is expected to make his season...

www.presstelegram.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Baseball#Sierra Canyon#Lakers#Scng#The Cif Open Division#Cif
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
High School Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Education
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Bedford, VALynchburg News and Advance

Liberty High School names David Williams new boys basketball coach

BEDFORD — “Things don’t happen by chance,” Liberty High School athletic director Lori Mattson said Tuesday evening. Mattson, from her seat in the stands at the school’s gym, smiled as she remembered how an inadvertent message led to the installation of David Williams, the Minutemen’s new varsity boys basketball coach.
Corona, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Corona Centennial in position to win boys and girls basketball titles

It could be a big week for Corona Centennial. The Huskies are in position to win the Southern Section Open Division boys and girls basketball championships. The 20-2 boys’ team, led by guards Kylan Boswell, Donovan Dent and Jared McCain, will play unbeaten Chatsworth Sierra Canyon (15-0) on Friday at Sierra Canyon. The unbeaten girls team (22-0) will play host to unbeaten Santa Ana Mater Dei (19-0) on Thursday.
Bonita, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Both Cathedral Catholic basketball teams head to Open Division title games

Three turnovers at the end of the second quarter and four more at the start of the third turned a one-point deficit into an insurmountable 12-point hole as the Cathedral Catholic girls basketball team took advantage of Mission Hills’ mistakes and beat the Grizzlies 65-51 in an Open Division semifinal.
Laramie, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

Terrance Reese Named Head Girls Basketball Coach for Laramie High School

LARAMIE, Wyo. (ACSD #1 RELEASE) - Terrance Reese has been named the next head girls basketball coach for Laramie High School, it was announced Tuesday by LHS Athletics Director Ron Wagner. Reese has 14 years of coaching experience in Albany County. “Pending Board approval, Laramie High School is excited to...
SportsUnion Leader

High Schools: Trinity boys advance to Division III lacrosse final

Tate Flint scored three goals and added four assists to lead the Trinity boys lacrosse team past Hopkinton 12-7 in a Division III state semifinal on Wednesday. Brady Watts scored three goals, including the last two, added two assists and won 10 of 17 faceoffs for the Pioneers. who advanced to Saturday’s state final (5 p.m.) at Laconia High.
Marietta, GAscoreatl.com

Corky Kell 7-on-7 Preview: Centennial added as host for Pool Play; Marietta looks for third-straight title

The Seventh Annual Corky Kell 7-on-7 Tournament is returning on Friday, June 11 and will feature a 45-team field of the state’s top programs. Pool play has been slightly modified this week ahead of Friday’s action to bypass the possibility of rain early Friday morning. Only one of the nine fields for pool play was scheduled to be played on grass, but now pod (Pod C) has been relocated to Centennial High School’s game field. As a result, Centennial swapped with Tucker from Pod B to Pod C so the Knights can serve as hosts. Pod C was originally scheduled to be played at Blessed Trinity’s grass practice field; Pod B will still play at Blessed Trinity’s turf stadium. This means that Pool Play will take place at seven total locations on nine total fields: Roswell Area Park (Field #1, #2, #3) , Blessed Trinity, Alpharetta, Fellowship Christian, King’s Ridge Christian and Centennial before the single elimination tournament is played solely at Roswell Area Park’s multiple fields. (The complete Pool Play assignments are linked at the bottom of the story). There will be a total of 134 games played with 90 Pool Play games and a total of 44 games in the single elimination tournament. All tournament games will be played in the afternoon at Roswell Area Park and the championship game is scheduled to start at 4:45 p.m. on Field #1.
High Schoolkentuckysportsradio.com

WATCH: High school highlights of Kentucky Basketball’s incoming freshmen trio

Over the last couple of weeks, the Big Blue Nation has received a brief glimpse into what this season’s team is like off the court. Kentucky Men’s Basketball has been holding satellite camps across the state as they meet with kids to help work on their game and introduce themselves to those in attendance. These camps have typically been complemented by a community service trip at a nearby hospital to thank the healthcare workers for their efforts during the last year-plus of COVID-19 issues.
High Schoolfoleysportstourism.com

Showdown Draws High School Basketball

School may be out but basketball is in as high school teams from around the region head to the Foley Event Center June 16 – 17 to compete in the Summer Showcase Showdown. This is the second time the event has been held. The first was in 2019 and last year’s, though planned, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Foley High School basketball is hosting the event open to boys and girls junior varsity and varsity teams.