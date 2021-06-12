High school basketball updates: Sierra Canyon playing Centennial for Open Division title

The Seventh Annual Corky Kell 7-on-7 Tournament is returning on Friday, June 11 and will feature a 45-team field of the state’s top programs. Pool play has been slightly modified this week ahead of Friday’s action to bypass the possibility of rain early Friday morning. Only one of the nine fields for pool play was scheduled to be played on grass, but now pod (Pod C) has been relocated to Centennial High School’s game field. As a result, Centennial swapped with Tucker from Pod B to Pod C so the Knights can serve as hosts. Pod C was originally scheduled to be played at Blessed Trinity’s grass practice field; Pod B will still play at Blessed Trinity’s turf stadium. This means that Pool Play will take place at seven total locations on nine total fields: Roswell Area Park (Field #1, #2, #3) , Blessed Trinity, Alpharetta, Fellowship Christian, King’s Ridge Christian and Centennial before the single elimination tournament is played solely at Roswell Area Park’s multiple fields. (The complete Pool Play assignments are linked at the bottom of the story). There will be a total of 134 games played with 90 Pool Play games and a total of 44 games in the single elimination tournament. All tournament games will be played in the afternoon at Roswell Area Park and the championship game is scheduled to start at 4:45 p.m. on Field #1.