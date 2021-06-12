Cancel
Americas

Remove, rename and cancel: A cross-country look at fallout from discovery of the Kamloops graves

By Tyler Dawson
Vermilion Standard
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe discovery of the graves of 215 children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School has pushed Canadians further toward a reckoning with our past, as those whose names and likenesses adorn murals, statues and school across the country are being assessed over whether or not they deserve commemoration. The...

Egerton Ryerson
Edward Cornwallis
#Upper Canada#History Of Canada#Signage#Canadians#Ryerson University#Crown#Kingston Protesters#Global News#Indigenous#Mi#City Council#Cbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Americas
Scotland
Related
Politicswiartonecho.com

City removes Ryerson Park sign before council discusses renaming park

Owen Sound Mayor Ian Boddy says he thinks council will soon change the name of Ryerson Park, whose namesake is considered a primary architect of Canada’s residential school system for First Nations’ children. In the interim city staff removed the large wooden Ryerson Park sign Tuesday after Boddy made the...
Public SafetyPosted by
TheConversationCanada

Indigenous lawyer: Investigate discovery of 215 children's graves in Kamloops as a crime against humanity

As I reflect on the recent and horrific news about the discovery of the bodies of 215 children at the former site of Kamloops Indian Residential School, I am reminded about the resiliency of our people. But the uncovering of the remains of children must be investigated as a crime against humanity. All entities involved in residential schools — including different levels and branches of the Canadian government and various denominations of churches — must be charged with genocide and tried at the International Criminal Court. Like others who have been speaking out, I want the ground-penetrating radar that was used...
Educationstalberttoday.ca

City, Catholic school board to review naming policy in wake of Kamloops discovery

St. Albert councillors and school trustees made moves this week to rethink policies that had named public places after residential school advocates. St. Albert Coun. Natalie Joly tabled a notice of motion during the May 31 city council meeting to have administration prepare a business case for the 2022 budget to revise the city’s Municipal Naming Policy and Significant Names List to account for the city’s commitments under the Payhonin Reconciliation Report and other documents.
Americasbywire.news

Canada city cancels national day celebration after mass grave discovery

VANCOUVER - The provincial capital of Canada's British Columbia has decided to cancel a virtual celebration of the national Canada Day holiday on July 1 after discovery of unmarked graves of children at a now-defunct indigenous boarding school. The city council of Victoria voted on Thursday instead to air programming...
Americasrmotoday.com

Indigenous leaders not shocked by graves discovery

A councillor representing Eden Valley is saddened by the news of 215 unmarked graves of students being discovered at a former residential school in Kamloops, but not shocked. “I am sad, we all are,” said Rex Daniels, a councillor with Bearspaw First Nation, who represents Eden Valley. “A lot of those residential schools, people forget those things happened there. The children who were found, I am sure there are a lot more to be found in Canada.
Politicsrebelnews.com

Victoria mayor cancels Canada Day after Kamloops discovery

City halls across Canada are like weird laboratories where the worst possible politicians are grown, and then the worst of the worst move on to provincial or federal politics. They’re all disasters. But you have to agree that the city of Victoria, their atrocious mayor and city council really are strong contenders.
Americasbattlefordsnow.com

Kamloops chief says more unmarked graves will be found across Canada

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — The chief of a First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., who announced finding the remains of 215 children at a former residential school says she expects more unmarked grave sites to be discovered across the country. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Nation says she grieves...
Americasnativenewsonline.net

Kamloops Discovery Sparks Colonial Statue Beheading At ‘X University’ in Toronto

TORONTO, Canada — When Indigenous students and professors last week heard that the head of a statue had come down—depicting their school’s namesake, and simultaneously the genocide of Indigenous people in Canada’s residential school system—they felt relief. “It was a huge surprise, but a very pleasant surprise,” said Eva Jewell,...
Politicsairdrietoday.com

Alberta city cancels Canada Day fireworks at site of former residential school

ST. ALBERT, Alta. — A city northwest of Edmonton says it has cancelled its Canada Day fireworks display because it was to be held on the site of a former residential school. The City of St. Albert says in a news release that Mission Hill, where the July 1 display was planned, is the site of the former Youville Residential School and that it "likely" contains unmarked graves of former students.
Politicsava360.com

Sir John A. Macdonald statue taken off Kingston, Ont., park pedestal

Indigenous people and their supporters cheered in celebration Friday morning as a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald was removed from its stone pedestal in his eastern Ontario hometown. Indigenous people and their supporters cheered in celebration Friday morning as a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald was removed from...
Politicswesternstandardonline.com

St. Albert cancels Canada Day fireworks

The city of St. Albert has become the first municipality in Alberta to cancel some Canada Day celebrations. “In respect of our community members who have experienced and continue to experience the effects of intergenerational trauma due to the residential school system, the City of St. Albert will not be hosting its annual Canada Day fireworks display this year,” it said in a tweet.
Politicsmycampbellrivernow.com

North Island city cancels Canada Day celebrations following Kamloops discovery

A North Island city is cancelling Canada Day plans this year, following recent discoveries at a former residential school in Kamloops. Port Hardy city council has voted in favour of the local Chamber of Commerce’s plans to scrap any planned July 1st celebration. While Chamber executive director Elizabeth Aman Hume...
Americasgranthshala.com

Kamloops discovery spurs boom in demand for crisis-line services

Ever since members of the Tk’eml peopleps te Secwépemc announced the discovery of unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Residential School, indigenous crisis lines have sparked an explosion of calls for help from people across the country, who are helping thousands of people in that national education. There are painful memories for the survivors. system.
Politicswesternstandardonline.com

Penticton joins list of cities cancelling Canada Day celebtations

The city of Penticton has become the second municipality in BC to cancel Canada Day festivites. Celebrating Canada Day has been called into question across the country after the discovery of the gravesites of 215 undocumented children at a Kamloops residential school. “When we heard what happened in Kamloops and...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

The Fight Over Canada’s Founding Prime Minister

The memory of John A. Macdonald, Canada’s first prime minister, is not thriving these days in the country he brought into being. In 2018, his image was removed from the Canadian $10 bill, which it had decorated since 1971. His name has been quietly scrubbed from the Ottawa airport named in his honor in 1993. In August 2020, vandals toppled statues of Macdonald in Montreal and in Kingston, Ontario. (The city of Kingston legally removed that statue on June 18—a special blow to Macdonald’s memory in the city he represented in Parliament throughout most of his career.) This summer, the province of Prince Edward Island removed a modern statue of Macdonald from its capital, Charlottetown. Even the small town of Picton, Ontario, where Macdonald argued his first law cases, will soon remove a statue erected with donations from local residents, my wife’s family among them. Macdonald’s name has been erased from university and school buildings, and even book prizes.
activehistory.ca

Death was the Point: Interrupting our shock at colonial practices. Thoughts on the Kamloops discovery.

Trigger Warning: This article discusses the residential school system. The National Residential School Crisis Line is 1-866-925-4419. When the news came out about the mass grave at Kamloops Indian Residential School located on the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation – or the news from this past weekend which identified 104 ‘potential graves’ as part of the Brandon Indian Residential School on Sioux Valley Dakota Nation – I wasn’t shocked, I wasn’t in disbelief. While I was incredibly sad, I found familiarity in what was being announced, because for so long I’ve heard residential schools described as schools with graveyards rather than playgrounds. The loss of life – physical life, along with spiritual and cultural life – has long been part of the narratives of residential schools by members of Indigenous nations and was most formally “heard” by Canadians in the TRC final report that was published in 2015. As Kukpi7 Chief Rosanne Casimir said in the Tk’emlúps te Secwe?pemc press release: “We had a knowing in our community that we were able to verify… We sought out a way to confirm that knowing out of deepest respect and love for those lost children and their families…”. This briefing also identified that this work was the result of preliminary work in 2000, eight years before the TRC was established.
Educationrebelnews.com

Questions remain after discovery of remains of 215 children at Kamloops residential school

On May 27, the the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation band put out a press release that shook the world, and also left us with more questions than answers about the magnitude of what was actually discovered. Kúkpi7 Chief Rosanne Casimir stated that the remains of 215 former students of the Kamloops, B.C. Indian residential school had been found, through the use of ground-penetrating radar.