Man Wanted For Deadly Goose Creek Shooting Captured

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – After two days on the run, a man accused of shooting his girlfriend to death in front of his parents has been captured. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Aubrey Tucker, 36, was taken into custody in the Columbia area Friday.

On Wednesday, June 9, Berkeley County deputies responded to a house on Old Back River Road in the Goose Creek area of Berkeley County in reference to a shooting. On scene, deputies said they located a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A manhunt for Tucker ensued, and the investigation led law enforcement to Columbia. The U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Task Force began investigating the whereabouts of Tucker, which ultimately led agents to Columbia. Columbia Regional US Marshals, Richland County Sheriff’s Office and SLED assisted in taking Tucker into custody.

“My agency along with federal and state law enforcement personnel have been working around the clock since we received the call on Wednesday.” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “I am amazed at the determination exhibited by everyone who worked the case. Bringing justice to the victim’s family is what is important.”

Tucker is currently awaiting extradition back to Berkeley County. According to the sheriff’s office, he will be charged with murder. Several additional charges are also pending.

