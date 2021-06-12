Cancel
Americas

Border to Canada could reopen soon

By Alan Campbell
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 9 days ago
Travel between Canada and the US appears to be getting closer to opening.

The Canadian government says some restrictions for fully vaccinated people could be lifted within the coming weeks.

The border between Canada and the US has been closed since March 2020. But now, after more than a year, things could start to slowly get back to normalcy.

"A huge wave of relief. It’s long overdue," says Derek Cookson.

We first talked to Cookson in April. He told us his story of how would communicate with his family on the other side of the border using his camera.

"I was focused on all the technical aspects of it and it dawned on me, it was a beautiful moment," he said at the time.

The problem is Canada is far behind, with only 7 percent of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated. However, 63 percent of Canadians have had at least a dose of the vaccine.

"Obviously, case counts, presence of variants, hospitalizations all these things factor into the expert analysis," says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"We’re working closely with the Canadians to see if we can make sure that the ability of our citizens to go to and from is sustained," says Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Cookson says with some restrictions potentially being lifted within the coming weeks it would be nice to hug his family again.

"A year plus of not being able to see your family makes you appreciate them more and every bit of me looks forward to the time I can show up, even if it without telling them, just to walk in and give my mom a hug," he says.

The US and Canadian chambers of commerce say the two governments should allow fully vaccinated travelers to cross started June 22, one day after the current closure is set to expire.

