Game Thread #65: A’s vs. Royals

It seems like so long ago that the Colorado Rockies swept the Texas Rangers, but its only been two games. The Rockies have since fell back to Earth, dropping two in a row to the Oakland Athletics for the series loss. It’s not been all bad, though: Brendan Rodgers finally hit his first big league home run, and Jhoulys Chacín was one pitch away from an immaculate inning. As the weather gets hotter in Colorado, the Rockies will look to do the same with a win against the A’s today to avoid the series sweep.