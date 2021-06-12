Game Thread #65: A’s vs. Royals

On paper, the Rockies (24-36) and Marlins (25-34) are pretty evenly matched, which could make for an interesting three-game series starting Tuesday night. It might only be that way because the Marlins imploded on their last road trip, going 1-8 thanks to a .133 batting average, 5.97 bullpen ERA, and 10 fielding errors over the nine-game stretch. Miami has also been slammed with injuries to starting pitchers, losing Elieser Hernandez and Cody Poteet during the same 1-8 stretch. On Monday, they brought up rookie Zach Thompson to make his MLB debut, one that he had to exit in the third inning with an ankle injury he sustained while fielding a ground ball.