Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Game Thread #65: A’s vs. Royals

By Alex Hall
Athletics Nation
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oakland A’s took a bummer of a loss on Thursday in their series opener against the Kansas City Royals at the Coliseum, jumping to an early 1-0 lead but falling 6-1. They’ll look to put that behind them on Friday, with another crack at the Royals. The A’s have...

www.athleticsnation.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Hunter Dozier
Person
Cole Irvin
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Aramis Garcia
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Elvis Andrus
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Jed Lowrie
Person
Mitch Moreland
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports California#The Oakland A#The Kansas City Royals#A#Tigers#Fip#Nbcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers game vs. Kansas City Royals: Live updates

Detroit Tigers (26-39) vs. Kansas City Royals (30-34) Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates). CATCHING ON:Will Dillon Dingler be the next to break 'The Lance Line'?. Starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Matthew Boyd (3-6, 3.56 ERA) vs. Royals RHP...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Royals handle Red Sox, end six-game skid

Adalberto Mondesi homered for the second straight game as the host Kansas City Royals defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-3 Friday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Mondesi's 464-foot home run was the longest of his career. Reliever Kris Bubic (2-2) earned the win in the opener of a...
MLBBoston Herald

Martin Perez bounces back, J.D. Martinez hits 100th homer with Red Sox in win over Royals

During what’s been a brutal two-week stretch for the Red Sox’ starting rotation, no one needed a day like Saturday more than Martin Perez. Perez, fresh off two of the worst starts of his career, bounced back to the pitcher the Red Sox had been more accustomed to seeing over the first two months of the season, when he surprisingly emerged as one of their most consistent starters, pitching them to a 7-1 win over the Royals in Kansas City on Saturday.
MLBthesaxon.org

Solid performance from Dalbec helps Red Sox win

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, USA (AP) – Bobby Dalbec had three RBIs and one double to complete the cycle, JD Martinez hit a two-run home run and the Boston Red Sox beat 7-1 on Saturday night. the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec, Boston’s ninth batter, singled in the second, put Boston ahead...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Red Sox use bottom of order to trip up Royals

J.D. Martinez clubbed a two-run home run in a four-run fifth inning as the Boston Red Sox defeated the host Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Saturday afternoon. Bobby Dalbec was 3-for-3 for the Red Sox with a home run and a triple. Boston’s Nos. 8 and 9 hitters, Enrique Hernandez...
MLBRoyals Review

Mondesi’s big bomb leads Royals past Red Sox, 5-3

It was a great night for the Royals on Friday, as they used two home runs to take down the first-place Boston Red Sox, 5-3. The only people in Kansas City that were left sad were the many, many Johnson County Boston fans in their Walmart Red Sox jerseys. There were plenty of them at the K on Friday night, but the good news is that they left unhappy.
MLBTurnto10.com

Dyson double caps 10-pitch AB, Royals top Red Sox 7-3

(WJAR) — Jarrod Dyson capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a tiebreaking, two-run double in a three-run third inning off Nathan Eovaldi, and the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-3 Sunday for their first series win in nearly three weeks. “It was a good series win...
MLBRoyals Review

Jackson Kowar set to start from the bullpen

Jackson Kowar was seen to have gotten off on the wrong foot in the early stage of his career. Seeing this, Kansas City Royals decided for the 24-year-old right-hander to make his progress into the Major League through the bullpen. The 24-year-old pitcher has only registered two starts, but he...
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 60 thread: James Kaprielian vs Germán Márquez

It seems like so long ago that the Colorado Rockies swept the Texas Rangers, but its only been two games. The Rockies have since fell back to Earth, dropping two in a row to the Oakland Athletics for the series loss. It’s not been all bad, though: Brendan Rodgers finally hit his first big league home run, and Jhoulys Chacín was one pitch away from an immaculate inning. As the weather gets hotter in Colorado, the Rockies will look to do the same with a win against the A’s today to avoid the series sweep.
MLBCamden Chat

Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs. Cleveland, 1:05

While we all hold our breaths to hear the results of John Means’ MRI on his shoulder today — and to be cautious, the O’s placed him on the 10-day injured list and recalled Zac Lowther — the Orioles have a game to play in the meantime. And they’re in position to win their second straight home series after failing to win any of their first seven.
NBAboxden.com

There's no Philly vs Atlanta Rd 2 thread?????

Forgot to make a poll, I made this thread 5 seconds before the game started. they had the talent, coaching was holding them back. They talented as fu*k. Lou be going on runs on his own from the bench. Philly need to watch out for that. Playing your OG team in the playoffs gotta be fun.
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies game no. 61 thread: Antonio Senzatela vs. Pablo López

On paper, the Rockies (24-36) and Marlins (25-34) are pretty evenly matched, which could make for an interesting three-game series starting Tuesday night. It might only be that way because the Marlins imploded on their last road trip, going 1-8 thanks to a .133 batting average, 5.97 bullpen ERA, and 10 fielding errors over the nine-game stretch. Miami has also been slammed with injuries to starting pitchers, losing Elieser Hernandez and Cody Poteet during the same 1-8 stretch. On Monday, they brought up rookie Zach Thompson to make his MLB debut, one that he had to exit in the third inning with an ankle injury he sustained while fielding a ground ball.
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 62 thread: Austin Gomber vs. Braxton Garrett

After last night’s 13-hit barrage from the Marlins, the Rockies will try to even the series in South Beach tonight. As we all know, playing away from Coors Field has been a struggle for the Rockies all season with a historically bad 4-23 record on the road. However, this Marlins club has had their own share of struggles after losing ten of their last 13 games. Will the Rockies road woes continue or are the Marlins due to turn things around? We’ll find out tonight.
MLBCamden Chat

Wednesday night Orioles game thread: vs. Mets, 7:05

Matt Harvey received a nice ovation in his return to Citi Field earlier this year. Mets fans showed appreciation for his previous success in New York. They also appreciated his seven earned runs in 4.1 innings. Harvey will get another shot against his former team tonight— this time with fans in black and orange cheering him on.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs vs. Cardinals: Series Thread (Games 63-65)

The Cubs return from a challenging 7-game road trip to take on the Cardinals on home turf. The Cardinals come in trailing the tied Cubs and Brewers by 3 games in the division. The Cubs continue to labor without Trevor Williams and now Adbert Alzolay--the matchups you'll find below are my best guess at the probables.
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 64 thread: Kyle Freeland vs Tyler Mahle

The Rockies were a win away from their first road series victory this season, but unfortunately they were unable to overcome Trevor Rogers and the Marlins. Now they’ll travel 1122 miles to Miami to match up against the swinging Reds. Kyle Freeland (0-1, 6.23 ERA) is looking to find consistency...