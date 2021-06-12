Cancel
‘No Man of God’: Film Review | Tribeca 2021

By David Rooney
The Hollywood Reporter
 9 days ago
The calm, measured tones of Luke Kirby’s voice as Ted Bundy are first heard in No Man of God on a recording of one of many interviews conducted by FBI agent Bill Hagmaier in the early days of the Bureau’s profiling unit, established to unlock the psychology of serial murderers and rapists. At that point, the convicted killer had not yet acknowledged the criminal methodology he describes as his own. What makes his detailed account of targeting a victim and studying her routines so disturbing, however, is director Amber Sealey’s choice to accompany Bundy’s words with cheerful home movies of random young women and children, oblivious to any lurking menace.

