‘No Man of God’: Film Review | Tribeca 2021

When Anthony Bourdain committed suicide in 2018, the feelings of shock and sadness from his countless fans were visceral. Following his mid-life professional transition from semi-successful chef to rousingly successful author and global gadfly, Bourdain had an appeal that was inextricably linked to the impression he gave the audience that we knew him, that we were privy to his thoughts and reflections and, therefore, to something deeper and more personal. For Bourdain to die, and to die in that way, felt like an incalculable loss for many — and perhaps even like a betrayal. Because we thought we knew him.