Ravonna Renslayern is setting up a major new villain in Loki

By Alex Welch
Inverse
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Kang the Conqueror show up in Loki? It’s a worthwhile question, given the Disney+ show’s numerous connections to the iconic and formidable Marvel comics villain. Loki’s time travel-centric plot makes it a perfect stepping stone to the inevitable MCU debut of Kang, a notorious time traveler. Meanwhile, the additional presence of the Time Variance Authority only adds further fuel to the Kang rumors surrounding the show since the two parties have a contentious history with each other in the comics.

www.inverse.com
Gugu Mbatha Raw
Owen Wilson
Tom Hiddleston
Marvel Comics, Conqueror, Disney, Tva, Mcu, The Inverse Analysis, Lovecraft Country
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

Loki’s teased villain could fit perfectly into Thor: Love and Thunder

The new Loki TV show has aired its first episode, introducing the God of Mischief to the Time Variance Authority. While the TVA are formidable, they are going up against a dangerous villain who is rapidly killing TVA soldiers and stealing powerful Reset Charges. Those who haven’t seen the first episode should go and watch it before reading the spoilers ahead. Everyone else: here’s a breakdown of the potential Lady Loki actress and why should could appear in Thor: Love and Thunder.
Behind Viral VideosComicBook

Loki: Mobius and Ravonna Renslayer Get Their Own Twitter Emojis

Mobius and Ravonna Renslayer have their own Twitter emojis as Loki arrives on Disney+. Fans got a look at the two characters in the first installment of Tom Hiddleston’s adventure. Both Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw have been fun additions to the cast and look to loom large as the series continues. In fact, there hasn’t been a ton said about Renslayer yet, but it would seem that she will be doing more than just sitting on that bench for the duration of Loki. As for Mobius, he’ll be accompanying the God of Mischief on their adventures through the time stream. There’s a threat to all worlds on the loose and the only person who can help the TVA discover what’s going on is Loki. No matter what comes next, it should be a riveting collection of stories for the MCU and the next dominoes to drop.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Loki video confirms Marvel villain is gender-fluid

A new teaser clip for Loki has officially confirmed the impish villain is gender-fluid, and fans are thrilled.The promotional clip, which was released on Twitter yesterday (6 June), includes a shot of what appears to be a file on Loki kept by the Time Variance Authority – an organisation that polices timeline disruption and the multiverse. As first noted by CBR, under the “sex” category, the text reads: “fluid”.Fans are delighted by the news, with many sharing enthusiastic responses on social media.“LOKI CONFIRMED GENDER FLUID IN THE MCU THANK GOD,” wrote one user.Another person added: “LOKI IS FINALLY...
TV SeriesDecider

‘Loki’ Head Writer Explains Why Loki Had to Be the Show’s Villain

Every Marvel project has to have a villain. After all, a protagonist is only as captivating as their antagonist. The best bad guys always bring something out of the heroes—and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has long been a perfect example of such a villain. He’s such a threat that his attempt to conquer Earth pulled the Avengers together—and Hiddleston’s performance made us kinda root for the bad guy. But what happens when the bad guy gets their own show? Who is antagonistic enough to antagonize the antagonist? That’s the conundrum that head writer Michael Waldron had to tackle while crafting Disney+’s Loki.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Loki E01 & E02 Review: Lots of Set Up Yields Excellent 2nd Episode

Loki episode one might be nothing but set up that gives people a very detailed idea of when in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this series is taking place; the second episode really digs into the meat of this storyline and is much stronger for it. It was interesting to see the reactions from fans when a Loki show was announced for Disney+. There was a similar reaction when WandaVision was announced as well; aren't those characters dead? When it came to WandaVision, we were talking about Wanda's powers creating a new reality around her. For Loki, we are diving into the idea of parallel universes and what happened after Loki picked up the tesseract during Avengers: Endgame.
TV SeriesKTVB

'Loki' Creators on Exploring Time Travel and What Makes a Villain a Villain (Exclusive)

To mix and match a few superhero mottos: With glorious purpose comes great responsibility. So, when Marvel Studios decided to give Tom Hiddleston's Loki -- dead in the MCU proper but still very much alive in an alternate timeline created during Avengers: Endgame -- his own streaming series, head writer Michael Waldron and director Kate Herron realized that getting to play with one of the most coveted toys in Marvel's sandbox also meant burdensome expectations.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Subtle ‘Loki’ Reference to ‘WandaVision’ May Set Up Marvel’s Next Saga

The new Disney+ show takes big swings with a connection that could be more consequential than it seems. [This story contains spoilers for Loki, episode one.]. “I can’t offer you salvation, but maybe I can offer you something better,” Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) tells Loki (Tom Hiddleston) near the end of the first episode. What that “something better” might be for Loki remains to be seen. But for audiences, there’s the promise of a grand expansion of Marvel lore that, should things continue on this path, will supersede anything Marvel Studios has ever attempted with a single entry into its MCU. The narrative potential of Loki, much like its titular character, is ambitious, bold, a little mad, and, barring disaster, glorious.
TV & VideosDecider

How ‘Loki’ Teases Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror

Loki debuted on Disney+ this morning, welcoming us to the strange new world of Marvel‘s Time Variance Authority. The TVA (as it likes to be called) tasks itself on upholding the Sacred Timeline. Which means they had no problem apprehending the rogue version of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) who absconded with the Tesseract in the middle of the Avengers’ time heist in Avengers: Endgame. Loki barely has time to breathe in Mongolia before Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) and her TVA agents apprehend him. At the TVA, Loki soon learns he’s not so much filled with “glorious purpose” as he is just a “pussycat” in the grand scheme of time traveling villains.
TV Seriestimesnewsexpress.com

Casey Is Loki’s Villain Hiding In Plain Sight

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for Loki episode 1. The Loki premiere makes it clear that the Time Variance Authority is dealing with a mysterious villain, but the true big bad of the series may secretly be everyone’s favorite desk jockey, Casey. Episode 1 of Loki tries very hard to make the audience wary of Loki variants running amuck all over the Sacred Timeline. For some reason, these variants are killing TVA agents, and Owen Wilson’s Mobius needs Loki’s help to stop it. But like the God of Mischief often does, the new Disney+ series could very well be pulling a misdirect.
Moviesimdb.com

Tom Hiddleston on The Evolution of Loki: From Villain to Hero and Back

After playing the cosmic superbeing and anti-hero Loki for a decade in six Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, actor Tom Hiddleston says he was “surprised, delightedm and in some ways completely thrilled” by the notion of continuing to personify the God of Mischief in the new Marvel/Disney+ series Loki. “When I...
MoviesComicBook

Loki: Gugu Mbatha-Raw on Ravonna's Origin Story, Big Kang Connections

Loki is set to follow a version of the titular God of Mischief in a timeline separate from that of the main Marvel Cinematic Universe stories. Branching out from the main timeline while the Avengers interfered with historical events in Avengers: Endgame put Loki on the Time Variance Authority's radar, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Judge Renslayer ready to decide his fate and restore order. Marvel Comics fans (and those who play LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2) know Judge Renslayer's name to be Ravonna Renslayer, a character with a complicated history through timelines and one which has deep connection to Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror villain.
TV SeriesInverse

Loki Easter egg sets up a Avengers 5 story

Alright, Marvel fans, let’s talk about that ancient multiversal war. Episode 1 of Marvel’s Loki packs a lot of exposition and time travel jargon into its opening few minutes. Most of it is communicated via a cartoon ad for the TVA, which explains the organization’s purpose, mentions its three cosmic founders, and finally defines what Nexus events are. But the ad also very briefly alludes to a monumental multiversal war rumored to have led to the creation of what the TVA calls the “Sacred Timeline.”
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Fans Are Loving That Marvel Villain Easter Egg

Loki fans are going wild on social media after its opening episode appeared to feature a reference to a major Marvel villain we’ve been expecting to show up in the MCU for the longest time. In one of the premiere’s opening scenes, Mobius investigates a time variance in medieval France....
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Susan Sarandon Is Grey Widow and Stephen Lang Is Old Man Hawkeye in Marvel's Wastelanders Podcast

Stephen Lang and Susan Sarandon will be joining the cast of the upcoming dystopian podcast drama Marvel's Wastelanders, it has been announced. This news was revealed during the Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord cast town hall. Lang has been cast as Clint Barton, also know as Hawkeye, in Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Hawkeye. Lang's best known roles include Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron's Avatar, and Norman Nordstrom in 2016's Don't Breathe. Lang is set to reprise both roles in sequels to those respective movies.
MoviesGizmodo

Tom Hiddleston Caught Up His Loki Co-Stars With On-Set 'Loki Lectures'

Loki takes Tom Hiddleston’s shapeshifting god of mischief out of his usual friend (and frenemy) circle and transposes him into a strange new world at the Time Variance Authority, filled with equally strange new characters. So what happens if you’re one of the few arbiters of the MCU’s goings-on involved? If you’re Tom Hiddleston, you apparently become a lecturer.