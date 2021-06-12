Ravonna Renslayern is setting up a major new villain in Loki
Will Kang the Conqueror show up in Loki? It’s a worthwhile question, given the Disney+ show’s numerous connections to the iconic and formidable Marvel comics villain. Loki’s time travel-centric plot makes it a perfect stepping stone to the inevitable MCU debut of Kang, a notorious time traveler. Meanwhile, the additional presence of the Time Variance Authority only adds further fuel to the Kang rumors surrounding the show since the two parties have a contentious history with each other in the comics.www.inverse.com