Ravonna Renslayern is setting up a major new villain in Loki

Mobius and Ravonna Renslayer have their own Twitter emojis as Loki arrives on Disney+. Fans got a look at the two characters in the first installment of Tom Hiddleston’s adventure. Both Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw have been fun additions to the cast and look to loom large as the series continues. In fact, there hasn’t been a ton said about Renslayer yet, but it would seem that she will be doing more than just sitting on that bench for the duration of Loki. As for Mobius, he’ll be accompanying the God of Mischief on their adventures through the time stream. There’s a threat to all worlds on the loose and the only person who can help the TVA discover what’s going on is Loki. No matter what comes next, it should be a riveting collection of stories for the MCU and the next dominoes to drop.