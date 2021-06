“I’ve never seen anything like that in 20 years as a police officer.”. Kellogg Police Sgt. Paul Twidt was short of words when he recounted the events of June 14, when he played a role in rescuing 85 abandoned dogs and nine cats from a hoarder’s home in Kellogg as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The rescue has become Kootenai Humane Society’s largest ever batch of dogs received at one time.