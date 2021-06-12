Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

U.S. Open 2021 odds, picks: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas predictions from model that nailed best bets

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne player who has been a stalwart in major championships won't be part of the 2021 U.S. Open field when the tournament gets underway on Thursday, June 17 at Torrey Pines. Jason Day, who withdrew from the Memorial Tournament due to a back injury, was listed as a participant in Monday's regional qualifier in Columbus, but withdrew, ending a streak of 10 straight U.S. Open appearances that included two runner-ups and a fourth. A former world No. 1, Day had been exempt for every major since the 2010 U.S. Open, missing only the 2012 Open Championship due to his wife's pregnancy.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mcclure
Person
Jordan Spieth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Open#Open Field#Sportsline#Dfs#The Pga Tour#The Valero Texas Open#Tpc Sawgrass#Hideki
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Depth-first search
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfCBS Sports

2021 Palmetto Championship odds, picks, predictions: Model that's nailed best bets backs surprising long shot

The PGA Tour passes through South Carolina for the third time in two months when the 2021 Palmetto Championship gets underway this week. This spot on the schedule was originally devoted to the Canadian Open, but pandemic-related logistical issues necessitated the Palmetto Championship 2021 to be a one-time replacement. South Carolina native and World No. 1 Dustin Johnson leads the field of golfers who will compete at Congaree Golf Club which is a 7,655-yard, par-71 course. The course will challenge even the longest of drivers as there are several par-4's that stretch over 520 yards.
Golftalesbuzz.com

U.S. Open picks, best odds, sleepers to win 2021 tournament

That Higgo hit last week was sweet! Let’s see if we can do it again, especially with it being a Major week. The highly anticipated U.S. Open is finally here, so this week we shift our sights onto the South Course at Torrey Pines. The track measures at 7,652 yards for a long par 71. This is the first time the U.S. Open is back at Torrey Pines since 2008, when Tiger Woods took it down. Jon Rahm comes into this event as the betting favorite at +1100. Bryson DeChambeau, the defending champion, comes in right behind Rahm at +1400, but there are plenty of other golfers in the field worth wagering on.
San Diego, CAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Jordan Spieth downplays heel injury ahead of U.S. Open

Jordan Spieth downplayed concerns that he is battling an injury leading up to the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. Spieth acknowledged Tuesday that he jammed his foot and heel while leaving the course last week, but doesn't expect it to have a significant impact while tackling the treacherous South Course in San Diego this week.
GolfGolf.com

U.S. Open picks and best bets: Who the experts and a gambler are picking

At this week’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, who does the journalists and betting analysts like? Or the caddie? Or the old-school gambler? Gimme the facts, storylines and trends. Gimme that inside-the-ropes look. Gimme your gut feeling. You bet, bettor. Welcome to GOLF.com’s new gambling advice column, where we’ve assembled...
GolfNapa Valley Register

U.S. Open Golf: Bland takes improbable early lead at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Open prides itself on being the most democratic of majors with some 9,000 players from all walks of golf having a chance to compete. Richard Bland is an example of that. Just over a month ago, the 48-year-old from England was 0-for-447 in his European...
GolfRaleigh News & Observer

The Latest: Henley, Bland lead, Mickelson advances

Russell Henley and England's Richard Bland share the lead going into the weekend at the U.S. Open. Both are at 5-under through two rounds, one shot ahead of Louis Oosthuizen and Matthew Wolff. Bubba Watson and Jon Rahm are another shot back at 3-under 139. Phil Mickelson finished off a...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Look: Jack Nicklaus Has A Message For Phil Mickelson

Jack Nicklaus knows what it’s like to win a major at an age that’s deemed by many to be past your prime. The Golden Bear won the 1986 Masters at age 46. It was his 18th major championship – the final major championship of his career. Sunday afternoon, Phil Mickelson...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Start Of Final Round Of PGA Championship

The action during the final round of the PGA Championship today has been fast and furious. Like so many others, Paige Spiranac is taking it all in. Entering today, Phil Mickelson was atop the leaderboard by one stroke over Brooks Koepka. Through the first few holes, he still has that advantage, but it was not easy maintaining it.
GolfSporting News

Bryson DeChambeau tweaks Brooks Koepka with US Open videobomb

Bryson DeChambeau got into Brooks Koepka's shot again. DeChambeau was in camera range of his rival at the U.S. Open on Thursday as Koepka was prepping for a postround interview with Golf Channel. The muscular one decided to say hello as he passed by. Last month at the PGA Championship,...
San Diego, CAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

U.S. Open odds, picks and predictions for Phil Mickelson

Less than a month after winning his second PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson will try once again to complete the career grand slam with the elusive U.S. Open. This will be Mickelson’s second U.S. Open at Torrey Pines (South) in San Diego. He tied for 18th in 2008 when Tiger Woods defeated Rocco Mediate in a playoff. It’s a hometown course of sorts for the 50-year-old from San Diego.
GolfPosted by
newschain

US Open day three: Rory McIlroy in position to pounce at Torrey Pines

Rory McIlroy had his sights set on ending his major drought heading into the final round of the 121st US Open at Torrey Pines on Sunday. A decade after winning his first major at Congressional, McIlroy carded a third round of 67 – equalling the lowest of the week to date – to trail Louis Oosthuizen, Russell Henley and Mackenzie Hughes by two shots.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 U.S. Open tee times, pairings: Complete field, schedule set for Round 2 at Torrey Pines

The second round of the 2021 U.S. Open is upon us, and while the pairings remain the same as Round 1, the setup is vastly different. Groups that went off Thursday from the front nine will go off on the back nine Friday -- and vice versa. Those that that teed off in the morning Thursday will tee off in the afternoon Friday -- and vice versa. It's the best way to create balance for a field this large.