U.S. Open 2021 odds, picks: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas predictions from model that nailed best bets
One player who has been a stalwart in major championships won't be part of the 2021 U.S. Open field when the tournament gets underway on Thursday, June 17 at Torrey Pines. Jason Day, who withdrew from the Memorial Tournament due to a back injury, was listed as a participant in Monday's regional qualifier in Columbus, but withdrew, ending a streak of 10 straight U.S. Open appearances that included two runner-ups and a fourth. A former world No. 1, Day had been exempt for every major since the 2010 U.S. Open, missing only the 2012 Open Championship due to his wife's pregnancy.www.cbssports.com