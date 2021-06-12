U.S. Open 2021 odds, picks: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas predictions from model that nailed best bets

That Higgo hit last week was sweet! Let’s see if we can do it again, especially with it being a Major week. The highly anticipated U.S. Open is finally here, so this week we shift our sights onto the South Course at Torrey Pines. The track measures at 7,652 yards for a long par 71. This is the first time the U.S. Open is back at Torrey Pines since 2008, when Tiger Woods took it down. Jon Rahm comes into this event as the betting favorite at +1100. Bryson DeChambeau, the defending champion, comes in right behind Rahm at +1400, but there are plenty of other golfers in the field worth wagering on.