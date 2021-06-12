Letter: Do the right thing, Vail Resorts

A wildland fire that broke out around 3:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon near the campground at Sylvan Lake State Park quickly grew to more than 180 acres by nightfall. The fire, which remains active as of 9:15 p.m. Sunday, is burning in the White River National Forest immediately west of the campground at Sylvan Lake State Park. Local forest service spokesperson David Boyd said the best estimate crews had on the ground as of nightfall put the fire at about 180 acres — a little more than a quarter of a square mile.