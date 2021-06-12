Letter: Do the right thing, Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts has announced hourly rate increases for most low wage workers at its United States ski resorts, beginning in the winter of 2021-2022. According to the emailed announcement from CEO Rob Katz, all non-union employees in California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington will see an increase in the minimum entry wage to $15 per hour, while employees at eastern resorts will get a minimum wage increase “on a market-by-market basis, giving consideration to the unique dynamics at each individual resort and the local competitive market.”www.vaildaily.com