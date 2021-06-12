DOJ Subpoenaed Data on 36 Email Addresses, 73 Phone Numbers From Apple in Probe of Democrats

The Department of Justice subpoenaed data on 36 email addresses and 73 phone numbers in leak investigations that took aim at the communications of Democrats in Congress, including House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), CNN reports. The extraordinary requests for data pulled records of communications from not only Schiff and another Democrat on the committee but also their aides and family members, including a minor. Microsoft received a similar subpoena for data on a congressional staffer’s personal email, the company said Friday. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions has pleaded ignorance on the surveillance, and William Barr has attempted to distance himself from it. Apple did not provide the DOJ with the content of the communications, such as emails or photos. The company was forbidden to notify the subjects of the data seizure until early May 2021.