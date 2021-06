In a few days time the highly anticipated launch of the new Guilty Gear – Strive will be available to enjoy on the PlayStation platform and PC via Steam. Offering players a cutting-edge 2D/3D hybrid graphics pioneered in the Guilty Gear series have been raised to the next level. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the develop and team at Arc System Works. To learn more about the creation of the game jump over to the Eurogamer website by following the link below for an interview with Arc System Works chief creative officer Daisuke Ishiwatari.