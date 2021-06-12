Current Trends in Casting Fishing Rods Market 2021 Growth Industry Analysis, and In-Depth Regional Research | Top Companies-RYOBI, Pokee Fishing, Weihai Guangwei Group, AFTCO Mfg.

Damien Mason, farm owner, agricultural economist, and author of "Food Fear" talked to Cheddar about supply chain issues that affect the distribution of food. Mason noted that the problem wasn't about a shortage of foodstuff as production remains high, but rather the manpower to move goods to the consumer. "If it's simple stuff that doesn't take as much hands-on and processing, it's probably going to be more available and less impacted by the inflation," he said. "But when you start to need more human hands, and more handling, you're going to add up the numbers. And that's where the struggle is."

