Fans of the popular Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC) and Netflix series Kim’s Convenience were saddened with the news that Season Five would be its final one. Kim’s is a show set in Toronto that centers on the lives of a Korean Canadian family who owns a convenience store. Last week one of the stars of the show broke her silence regarding racist and sexist tropes in some scenes in Season Five. Jean Yoon, who played Mrs. Kim, tweeted on June 6, “the lack of Asian female, especially Korean writers in the writers’ room of Kims made my life VERY DIFFICULT & the experience of working on the show painful.” This tweet underscores the need for storytellers who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) working and creating in various media and platforms. Calvin University can be a place to nurture this storytelling among BIPOC students.