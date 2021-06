Last week, the presidents and prime ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) – featuring the UK’s Boris Johnson and Canada’s Justin Trudeau – gathered in Cornwall with a mandate to develop a plan for ending the Covid-19 pandemic that has cost at least 4 million lives and counting.They failed. Simply put, the heralded plan to donate 1 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine is both too slow and too paltry to halt the vicious spread of the virus. It commits less than 10 per cent of the doses necessary to vaccinate the world, and spreads them out over...