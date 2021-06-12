Cancel
Deschutes County, OR

Long-time Deschutes County Clerk Nancy Blankenship is retiring

By Barney Lerten
KTVZ News Channel 21
 9 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – After nearly two decades overseeing elections and various other duties, County Clerk Nancy Blankenship said Friday she’s stepping down and retiring, effective July 31.

“My life has changed a lot the last couple of years,” Blankenship said Friday, including the passing of her husband. “I just got thinking about, I’m still in pretty good health, and I have some things I’d still like to do that are on my ‘bucket list.’”

Blankenship, who submitted her resignation after last month’s special election, began her tenure as clerk in January 2003, having been appointed to succeed long-time clerk Susie Penhollow. Before becoming county clerk, Blankenship previously served as the Redmond city recorder for 15 years.

Next Wednesday, county commissioners will take up Blankenship’s recommendation for Steve Dennison, the office’s elections supervisor for the past four years, to become interim county clerk. He would need to run for a full four-year term in the fall of 2022.

Bend, OR
