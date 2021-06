That’s what Chesson Hadley had to say about his final-round performance Sunday at the Palmetto Championship. Looking for his first PGA Tour win since the 2014 Puerto Rico Open, the 33-year-old began the day with a four-shot lead and ended his round at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, with three consecutive bogeys to sign for a 4-over 75 and finish T-2 at 10 over, one shot behind winner Garrick Higgo.