NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Arkansas Travelers nearly threw a no-hitter on Sunday afternoon in a 3-2 win over the Tulsa Drillers in front of 3,596 at Dickey-Stephens Park. Miguel Vargas spoiled the bid by hitting a 2-run homer with two outs in the top of the 9th inning. The Travs used six pitchers in the game after starter Tyler Herb left following the opening batter. Reid Morgan pitched 3.2 innings as the first man out of the ‘pen and earned the win. Jack Anderson (2 IP), Ray Kerr, Michael Stryffeler and Darin Gillies rounded it out with Gillies getting his 7th save.