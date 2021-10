The NBA’s 75th anniversary season begins tonight, with the Denver Nuggets opening up their 2021-22 campaign Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns. This upcoming season promises to be a compelling and unique one for Denver, who will be without Jamal Murray to start the year. The growth of Michael Porter Jr., the further integration of Aaron Gordon, and the presence of new faces in Jeff Green and Bones Hyland will all be storylines to keep an eye on this season.

