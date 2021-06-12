‘Seeking Sister Wife’: Sidian’s Ex-Wife’s GoFundMe, Troubled Past
More information is emerging about Seeking Sister Wife star, Sidian Jones’s ex-wife, Jennie Lou Dschaak. She has admitted she is struggling and broken. But what part did polygamy play in all of this? Jennie claims she did not want anything to do with a polygamist lifestyle. However, Sidian and Tosha told another story when they first appeared on Season 3 of the series. Fans did wonder why Sidian had primary custody of two out of three of his children. That is now being explained along with more of Jennie’s troubled past.www.tvshowsace.com