‘Seeking Sister Wife’: Sidian’s Ex-Wife’s GoFundMe, Troubled Past

Update: One week after welcoming their twins, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham announced the name of their newborn daughter. Drum roll, please! Their little one's name is Senna James. Their baby update comes just one day after they revealed they were able to bring her home after she was placed in the Nicu. Keep on reading below to learn their son's moniker and how their daughter Senna is doing. —————Arie Luyendyk Jr. just received the "best early Father's Day gift." Ahead of the special holiday, which occurs tomorrow on Sunday, June 20, The Bachelor alum shared the heartwarming news that his newborn daughter is out of the...