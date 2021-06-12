Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Voldemort and Nagini

sideshow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSideshow and Iron Studios are proud to present the Voldemort and Nagini Legacy Replica Statue. Considered the most powerful dark wizard, his monstrous pale face exudes all the intensity of his malice, spite, and fury, as he wields his wand in his right hand, ready to unleash one more destructive spell against anyone who opposes his will. His cadaverous slender body is covered by a black toga and is surrounded and protected by Nagini, a huge snake that, far more than a pet of the villain, guards part of his dark soul, like the so-called Horcrux, which is a magical way to preserve a piece of his evil spirit.

www.sideshow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Fiennes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sideshow And Iron Studios#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesgruntstuff.com

Fantastic Beasts: Warner Bros. could end the saga with the third film – Tomatazos

There isn’t any doubt that the complete Harry Potter franchise set an vital guideline in the fantasy cinema of the 2000s, particularly because of the affect it generated on youngsters and younger individuals. The magical world not solely had an vital place on the massive display screen, but additionally the novels of JK Rowling elevated their gross sales, with out forgetting all the merchandise that was generated round and the imposing theme parks.
MoviesTVOvermind

Of All The Harry Potter Movie Actors, Harry Melling is Killing It

How many people really think of Harry Melling these days? In terms of the Harry Potter movies, the fondest moments of Melling for many fans happen to be in the deleted scene when it would appear that Dudley makes some type of peace with Harry, or when Dudley is getting his comeuppance. But Melling, who’s changed quite a bit since the movies, has been on a roll since his time in the Harry Potter franchise and has shown a great deal of talent as a supporting actor, which is one of his strong points, but he’s also come forward as a very strong cast member in several ways. This time around he’s going to have to be on his toes quite a bit since playing the role of someone like Edgar Allan Poe is bound to place a little pressure on the actor, but playing alongside Christian Bale as well will no doubt be another experience in and of itself. To say that Melling has been on-screen with famous faces for a good portion of his life is fair, which means that the pressure is still there, but it’s likely a pressure he’s become used to.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Lord Voldemort Rises With Iron Studios Harry Potter Legacy Statue

Darkness rises once again as Iron Studios announced their newest Harry Potter Legacy statue. Voldemort and Nagini are back and ready to kill the boy who lived with this beautifully crafted 1/4 scale standing at 22.8" tall. Captured in a dynamic pose, these two villains are fully detailed on a ruin styled base. The emotion that Iron Studios packed into this status is pretty remarkable, and this will easily be a highlight statue for any Harry Potter collection. The Lord Voldemort and Nagini Harry Potter Legacy 1/4 Scale Statue from Iron Studios are priced at a mighty $999.99. He is set to return between September – November 2022, and pre-orders with payment plans are up and available here. Be on the lookout for more amazing Harry Potter statues coming from the magical minds at Iron Studios in the future.
TV & VideosComicBook

#EragonRemake: Author and Fans Roar for New Eragon Adaptation From Disney

Eragon author Christopher Paolini and fans are bringing the thunder to Disney for an #EragonRemake that is a "proper adaptation" of Paolini's fantasy novel series on Disney+. 20th Century Fox adapted Eragon, the first book in Paolini's internationally best-selling series The Inheritance Cycle, into a 2006 live-action feature film starring Ed Speelers, Rachel Weisz, and Jeremy Irons. Grossing a modest $250 million globally from a reported budget of $100 million, Eragon didn't take flight as a franchise despite first-time director Stefan Fangmeier's prediction that books two and three, Eldest and Brisingr, would film back-to-back as one production like Disney's first two Pirates of the Caribbean sequels.
Moviesmugglenet.com

Potter Exhibition

The exhibition starts with the sorting of three members from the tour group, where the Sorting Hat is placed on their head and tells them their house. Then visitors watch a short film about the exhibition and the Harry Potter fandom. Then you move to a room with multiple portraits on the wall that move and talk like at Hogwarts. The following room is similar to the Gryffindor common room with props such as the Golden Egg, glasses, beds, and the boys' school robes and Muggle clothes. The next room leads to the classrooms of Hogwarts. Two large sections are Slughorn's Potions classroom with many potions ingredients and books, and Lockhart's classroom with a collection of his books. Both include the professors' elaborate costumes. Next is Umbridge's office, which includes Educational Decrees.
Moviesasumetech.com

Dragon Knight Trailer Is Here

Hex Studios has released the official promo trailer for a new epic fantasy project called Dragon Knight, a throwback to the fantasy epics of the 70s and 80s. The film stars Joanne Garnet, Emily Louise Knutsson, Megan Tremethick, Michael Daviot, Ryan Livingstone, Regan Walker, and Jock Ferguson.the world from a great and growing evil.
Books & Literaturemugglenet.com

When Canon No Longer Matters

I recently read an editorial on MuggleNet claiming that “a young Minerva McGonagall in Crimes of Grindelwald doesn’t break canon.” In the article, the author extracted information from different works published by J.K. Rowling, from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – The Original Screenplay to Short Stories from the Hogwarts of Heroism, Hardship and Dangerous Hobbies to Rowling’s article on McGonagall, which was first published on Pottermore, to explain why McGonagall appearing in Crimes of Grindelwald isn’t inconsistent with the wider canon of the wizarding world.
Entertainmentbrickset.com

Review: 76393 Harry Potter & Hermione Granger

The latest batch of Harry Potter sets includes the usual assortment of minifig-scale models, but also among them is something rather more interesting and unique: scaled-up models of minifigures. LEGO has made upscaled minifigs before, most notably one of the first adult-oriented sets ever produced, 3723 LEGO Mini-Figure 21 years...
MoviesMovieMaker

Creation Stories and the Birth of Brit Pop: A Q&A With Ewen Bremner, Jason Isaacs and Nick Moran

Ewen Bremner knows what it takes for any big dream to come true: belief. The actor stars in Creation Stories, a film about the rise and fall of Creation Records and its founder, Glaswegian music executive Alan McGee, the man largely responsible for the Brit Pop surge of the 1990s. Directed by Nick Moran, it also stars Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter), Suki Waterhouse (Seance), and Leo Flanagan (Dr. Who).
Home & Gardenbrickset.com

Great value and amazing details!

It's a great build. There are so many little Easter eggs and small details to discover! I particularly liked the snow, the black and white floor details, and all the unique stickers. While stickers can be a pain to apply, they allow for so much great customization. PARTS. There are...