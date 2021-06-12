Voldemort and Nagini

How many people really think of Harry Melling these days? In terms of the Harry Potter movies, the fondest moments of Melling for many fans happen to be in the deleted scene when it would appear that Dudley makes some type of peace with Harry, or when Dudley is getting his comeuppance. But Melling, who’s changed quite a bit since the movies, has been on a roll since his time in the Harry Potter franchise and has shown a great deal of talent as a supporting actor, which is one of his strong points, but he’s also come forward as a very strong cast member in several ways. This time around he’s going to have to be on his toes quite a bit since playing the role of someone like Edgar Allan Poe is bound to place a little pressure on the actor, but playing alongside Christian Bale as well will no doubt be another experience in and of itself. To say that Melling has been on-screen with famous faces for a good portion of his life is fair, which means that the pressure is still there, but it’s likely a pressure he’s become used to.