Mighty Morphin Power Rangers!

The world of Power Rangers continues to expand under the watch of Ryan Parrott. We have our first look at Mighty Morphin #8 and it looks like the past is catching up to Zordon while the Rangers struggle to help Angel Grove. We learn a possible story for the creation of the Zeo crystal which is awesome and then we see Tommy in the White Tigerzord really having problems. It keeps feeling like the next logical step is to have the Rangers get the Zeo powers, but then that skips the Ninja powers. I’m really interested to see what direction Parrott takes us in. The art for the issue is provided by Marco Renna with colors by Walter Baiamonte, color assistance by Katia Ranalli and Sara Antonellini, and letters by Ed Dukeshire.