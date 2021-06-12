Cancel
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers!

sideshow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“They’ve got a power and a force that you’ve never seen before!”. Sideshow Art Prints presents the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Fine Art Print, an officially licensed original Power Rangers artwork by artist Arno Kiss. Go Go Power Rangers! Arno Kiss celebrates the classic Power Rangers with this colorful illustration...

art.sideshow.com
ComicsGeekTyrant

Learn a Possible Origin of the Zeo Crystal in the Preview for MIGHTY MORPHIN #8

The world of Power Rangers continues to expand under the watch of Ryan Parrott. We have our first look at Mighty Morphin #8 and it looks like the past is catching up to Zordon while the Rangers struggle to help Angel Grove. We learn a possible story for the creation of the Zeo crystal which is awesome and then we see Tommy in the White Tigerzord really having problems. It keeps feeling like the next logical step is to have the Rangers get the Zeo powers, but then that skips the Ninja powers. I’m really interested to see what direction Parrott takes us in. The art for the issue is provided by Marco Renna with colors by Walter Baiamonte, color assistance by Katia Ranalli and Sara Antonellini, and letters by Ed Dukeshire.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Someone's Gonna Touch That Crystal in Mighty Morphin #8 [Preview]

Good news, Powerbronies! Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios will release Mighty Morphin #8 in stores on Wednesday, and we've got a preview of the issue now. The proverbial s*** has already hit the proverbial fan in the present, but in the past, things are only just about to go wrong. You know the one way to guarantee someone touches your all-powerful magic crystal is to tell everyone that touching the all-powerful magic crystal is forbidden. That's just basic psychology right there. But alas…
Shoppingentertainmentearth.com

Power Rangers Rita Repulsa 1:8 Scale Statue

Experience our groundbreaking package inspection process. Perfect items, best packaging, no extra charge!. Inspired by the classic TV series, Pop Culture Shock Collectibles is proud to present the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Rita Repulsa 1:8 Scale Statue! Made of PVC, the Rita Repulsa is featured with her staff and has an angry look.
GeekTyrant

Lots of Pink Power Ranger POWER RANGERS Toys Recently Revealed By Hasbro

Power Rangers fans saw a lot of Pink during Hasbro’s latest Fan First Friday. The toy company showed off 4 new items, all of them involving the Mighty Morphin Pink Ranger, all of them are part of the Lightning Collection line, and all of them exclusive to GameStop. First, I...
RetailMovieWeb

Power Rangers Movie Reboot Gets 2023 Release Date?

It looks like a release date for the planned Power Rangers reboot movie may have been inadvertently leaked thanks to an entry on the Brazilian Licensing Convention website. The Power Rangers are currently making waves again on TV, with Power Rangers Dino Fury, and Hasbro have been working on a new movie with eOne, with the intention of bringing their current wave of success to the big screen. Now it looks like we can expect the new movie to arrive in 2023 if all goes according to plan.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

In This Issue… a Planet May DIE?! Power Rangers #8 [Preview]

APR211201 – POWER RANGERS #8 CVR B LEGACY VAR DI NICUOLO – $3.99. (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Matteo Scalera. * There is nowhere left to run and no more time to prepare as the new Power Rangers must stand off against one of the Empyreal… with the fate of an entire planet at stake.
ComicsGeekTyrant

The Omega Rangers Are Recruited to Save a Planet in the Preview for POWER RANGERS #8

This next week, the Omega Rangers will be facing off against another Empyreal in Power Rangers #8 and we’ve got our first look at the situation. The king of the Hartunians is arrogant, Drakkon is being Drakkon, the Queen is trying to save her people, and an Empyreal is ready to demolish the entire planet. What could go wrong? I cannot wait to read what writer Ryan Parrott, artist Francesco Mortarino with ink assistance by Gilbey Ibarra, colorist Raúl Angulo with color assistance by Jose Enrique Fernández, and letterer Ed Dukeshire have in store for us in the rest of the issue.
ComicsSuperHeroHype

Super7’s First Power Rangers Ultimates Figure Is Goldar

Super7’s First Power Rangers Ultimates Figure Is Goldar. Over the weekend, Power Morphicon celebrated all things Power Rangers, and it might have been shocking not to get a toy announcement. But surprisingly, it wasn’t Hasbro that pulled out the big guns. Super7, who have taken advantage of Hasbro’s recent propensity for outsourcing their in-house licenses in different scales, busted out their first Power Rangers Ultimates figure. And of course it’s everyone’s favorite villainous flying blue ape Goldar.
Shoppingflickeringmyth.com

Hasbro unveils new Power Rangers Pink Ranger roleplay items and action figures

Hasbro has unveiled three new Pink Ranger additions to the Power Rangers Lightning Collection which includes a Mighty Morphin Pink Helmet, a Mighty Morphin Pink Ranger Power Morpher, and a 6 inch Mighty Morphin Pink Ranger and Zeo Pink Ranger figure 2-pack; check them out here…. POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION...
Video GamesDestructoid

Power Rangers: Battle For My Last Braincell (Part 2 of 4: The Gameplay)

Welcome back to this utter mistake of a blog in which I talk about Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid. Since my last blog, I have gone back and watched one (1) (いち) entire episode of Mirai Sentai Timeranger (Which is fuckin' great, it's got a big ol' fish mob boss smoking a cigar, total mastahpeece) and I've gotta thank Zalno for pointing out that SHOUT! had those on their website. (Commercial free, too! Damn, that's niiiice.) Anyways, to get the newbies up to speed, I blew fifty entire dollars on Battle For The Grid: Super Edition for some ungodly reason, and god damn it, I'm gonna make the most of it. This is Power Rangers: Battle For My Last Braincell; a series of blogs on Battle For The Grid from the perspective of someone who has a passing familiarity with tokusatsu and a passing familiarity with fighting games.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Power Rangers Pink Ranger Invades GameStop With Hasbro Exclusives

It is Morphin' Time as Hasbro unveils a whole new slew of Pink Ranger collectibles as part of their popular Lighting Collection line. Four new collectibles were revealed with 2 replica role-playing items and two new figures that are all going exclusive to GameStop. Up first is the two unique cosplay items as Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers fan can become the Pink Ranger herself (Kimberly or Kat). Fans will be able to get a replica helmet of her helmet and a replica Morpher to finish off the look. The helmet includes a stand and will be a great companion piece to other Ranger replica helmets with Red and White already released. Collectors then can acquire the Pink Ranger Morpher that will include all 5 original Ranger Coins that feature special light and sounds. The Morpher also includes a display stand and even a belt buckle to help morph up your wardrobe.
ShoppingSneakerFiles

First Look at the Power Rangers x Reebok Question Mid ‘Megazord’

Reebok will bring us back to our childhood by collaborating with the kid’s TV show Power Rangers. One of the pair’s part of the collection is the Reebok Question Mid, inspired by the Megazord, a combination of the Rangers’ five Dinozords. This Reebok Question Mid comes highlighted with colors from...
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Renegade Game Studios Reveals Box Art for POWER RANGERS: HEROES OF THE GRID RANGERS UNITED Expansion and Launches Painting Contest

Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid is a really fun board game from Renegade Game Studios. One of the aspects of the game I love the most is how new characters are constantly being added to expand on the roster and appeal to everyone no matter who their favorite Rangers are. Typically, we get one full team or a few select Rangers at releases with big box expansions also having new enemies. They’re substantial, but not crazy. It looks like Renegade has decided to just go nuts with the next one though.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

In this Preview of Mighty Valkyries #3… A Horse Will Be Fridged?!

