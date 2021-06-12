Mighty Morphin Power Rangers!

Welcome back to this utter mistake of a blog in which I talk about Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid. Since my last blog, I have gone back and watched one (1) (いち) entire episode of Mirai Sentai Timeranger (Which is fuckin' great, it's got a big ol' fish mob boss smoking a cigar, total mastahpeece) and I've gotta thank Zalno for pointing out that SHOUT! had those on their website. (Commercial free, too! Damn, that's niiiice.) Anyways, to get the newbies up to speed, I blew fifty entire dollars on Battle For The Grid: Super Edition for some ungodly reason, and god damn it, I'm gonna make the most of it. This is Power Rangers: Battle For My Last Braincell; a series of blogs on Battle For The Grid from the perspective of someone who has a passing familiarity with tokusatsu and a passing familiarity with fighting games.