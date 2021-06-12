Cancel
Batman #1 (Gilt) Figurine

sideshow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA homage to Bob Kane and Jerry Robinson’s original cover art, this modern take on the 1940 publication of Batman #1 highlights its landmark status, featuring not only Batman’s origin story but the debut of his infamous foes The Joker and Catwoman, all in a single issue. The luster of...

www.sideshow.com
