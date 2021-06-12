Batman #1 (Gilt) Figurine

The post-Future State Infinite Frontier version of Batman/Superman from DC Comics has been a rollercoaster of a comic book, with Gene Luen Yang, Ivan Reis, and Joe Prado telling stories using innovative fashion, such as double spreads with panels as frames in a celluloid film tape, with characters breaking out and crossing from one timestream to another, and a final collision of the two estranged worlds of Batman and Superman across time, space and culture. One day people will look at it as one of superhero comic books finest hours. But right now it seems that people don't want that kind of thing. And DC Comics is bringing the series to an end in September with Batman/Superman #22. Though it appears from the solicitation that Gene Luen Yang, now with Paul Pelletier, are going out the way they came in, with Calendar Man resurrected after his death in Arkham Asylum's A-Day that kicked off Future State and Infinite Frontier, by Mr Mxyzptlk, and giving us some more playful reworking of the comic book form…