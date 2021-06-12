Frodo Baggins 1oz Silver Coin

The Lord of the Rings fans is in for a real treat as Weta Workshop reveals their newest statue featuring Bilbo Baggins. This 1:6 scale statue shows off the adventurer Bilbo Baggins in his study while in his Hobbit Hole in Bag End. This piece is a celebration of the 20th Anniversary of The Lord of the Rings, and Biblo's study is faithfully recreated. The entire study is an exact replica of the one that fans saw in the film with miniaturized paper props, an assortment of Easter eggs, and even 111 mini items scattered around. Weta Workshop put some very hard work into this design with Bilbo Baggins sculpted to perfection and all of the little details around him, making the diorama come to life. To capture this quality and this craftmanship, the price to obtain this piece is quite high, coming in at a whopping $1,299. Weta Workshop does offer payment plans, and collectors can order one of these The Lord of the Rings statues right here. Be sure to check out some of the other statues Weta offers to take your middle Earth collection to new heights.