Memphis employers can now require you get a Covid vaccine

If you'll be returning to work soon in Memphis, you may now be required to show proof of having received the COVID-19 vaccination. While many might be upset by this directive, employers can now do it legally because of a new federal directive. Employers can also offer incentives to encourage their employees to do so, such as offering time-off to get the vaccine and time-off if they experience negative side-effects.

This may be the next phase for many businesses before they discontinue the requirement that their employees and customers wear masks on the premises.

Eggxactly Breakfast and Deli in Whitehaven currently requires all workers and customers to wear masks.

"We couldn't say whether our customers are vaccinated. We need to ensure that everyone is safe, including our staff," said Adrena Jackson, co-proprietor of Eggxactly Breakfast and Deli.

Under new direction from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Jackson could require her all of her workers show proof of vaccinations. They got vaccinated themselves and are currently ugring their staff to do likewise.

"We needed them to see us get the vaccinations ourselves, not have any negative side-effects, and doing just fine days later," said Jackson.

Businesses, including those that workers interact frequently with the public and those where workers may just interact with other employees, can also now offer incentives for their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine as long as the motivating forces are "not coercive."

Jackson said they're offering time-off for all employees to be able to get the vaccine themselves.

"In the event that they're having negative side-effects or any other issues, they can take time off, we'll make sure to pay them," said Jackson.

University of Memphis Economist Dr. John Gnuschke said the newest directive is something to be thankful for, particularly for organizations that have close contact with individuals in the community, such as retail businesses, colleges, and restaurants.

"All businesses must ensure everyone is safe, including their workers and all customers," said Dr. Gnuschk.

The president of the Memphis Restaurant Association said members have mixed feelings regarding the the changing guidelines around vaccine requirements.

Some significant chains offer incentives currently. For instance, McDonald's is now allowing workers as long as four hours off to get vaccinated.

Regardless of your personal feelings about the COVID-19 vaccine, many businesses are looking forward to the requirement because they believe it'll make their workers and customers safer.