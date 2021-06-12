Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland County, PA

Environmental officials turn to prevention over cleanup as way to address littering in Cumberland County

By Bill Mintiens For The Sentinel
Bradford Era
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen landscapes and local nature can be a welcome sight for area runners and walkers, but plenty of residents also notice something far less charming outdoors: litter. “We see quite a bit of cans, bottles, and trash — especially along many of the main roads like High Street, Forge Road, even some of the parks,” said Linda Reilly, assistant manager at Appalachian Running Company who helps organize weekly group runs that begin at the store.

www.bradfordera.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Cumberland County, PA
Society
State
Oregon State
Cumberland County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
County
Cumberland County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Littering#Penndot#Dep#Kpb#Pennsylvanians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Oregon StatePosted by
CBS News

Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee

A man sought in the killings of his father and two other people at a casino campground and in a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, authorities said Sunday,. Investigators believe Oen Evan Nicholson drove the over 2,000 miles...
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...