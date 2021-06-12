Environmental officials turn to prevention over cleanup as way to address littering in Cumberland County
Green landscapes and local nature can be a welcome sight for area runners and walkers, but plenty of residents also notice something far less charming outdoors: litter. “We see quite a bit of cans, bottles, and trash — especially along many of the main roads like High Street, Forge Road, even some of the parks,” said Linda Reilly, assistant manager at Appalachian Running Company who helps organize weekly group runs that begin at the store.www.bradfordera.com