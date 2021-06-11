Visit a Landmark -- The Art Institute of Chicago

Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Obama Portraits is coming to the Art Institute of Chicago on June 18.

If you have never been to the Art Institute of Chicago, I suggest you make a plan now because the Obama Portraits is reportedly coming to the museums in a couple of days. According to media reports, The Obama Portraits will attract a large number of people to the museum. It is going to be a revitalizing moment. When you plan your visit, I suggest you acquaint yourself with their hours and check all the policies.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

An Old and Large Museum in Chicago

It’s safe to say that the Art Institute of Chicago is one of the largest and oldest museums in Chicago. It was founded in 1879 and is known to host more than 1.5 million people every year. The collection is stewarded by 11 curatorial departments and is encyclopedic. If you get the chance to go there, you will see iconic works like Georges Seurat's A Sunday on La Grande Jatte, Edward Hopper's Nighthawks, Grant Wood's American Gothic, and Pablo Picasso's The Old Guitarist.

The permanent collection of over 250,000 works of art has been augmented by over 30 marvelous exhibitions. These are mounted every year and illuminate different aspects of the collection. The Art Institute of Chicago is not only visited by families and friends but also is a perfect spot for researchers and students. It has a separate department where you can go and conduct your research. The name of this department is the conversation science department. Also, it has five laboratories and a large history and architecture library. The name of this library is the Ryerson and Burnham Libraries.

A Huge Collection of Modern and Contemporary Art

The Art Institute of Chicago has one of the best collections of modern and contemporary art. I once got the chance to go there and was amazed by the beauty and overall environment of the museum. The museum's collection of modern and contemporary art was augmented when collectors like Stefan Edlis and Gael Neeson gave more than 35 masterworks in 2015.

The modern galleries have Old Guitarist, Bathers by a River, Golden Bird, and Time Transfixed. You will find these collections on the third floor of the Modern Wing. Besides, the contemporary collection is present on the second floor. It consists of works by artists like Andy Warhol, Cy Twombly, Cindy Sherman, Jasper Johns, and Jackson Pollock.

In addition, the Art Institute of the museum has more than 20 thousand works, some of which highlight the art of the 18th century. This department wasn’t founded until 1949 when Georgia O'Keeffe gave away a big portion of the Alfred Stieglitz collection to the Art Institute of Chicago. During your visit to the museum, you will find plenty of prints and drawings. Most of these collections highlight what Elizabeth S. Stickney used to do in his times.