Christian County Grand Jury Returns Attempted Murder Indictment in Gas Station Shooting

The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday including charges of attempted murder, assault, and arson. 21-year old Jacylynn Ommarr Cheatham, of Hopkinsville, was indicted on charges of attempted murder, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and two counts of first-degree assault. The charges are in connection to a March 27th shooting at the Marathon gas station on East 9th Street. Police reported 20-year old Darrius Quarles of Hopkinsville was shot several times and 38-year old Bryan Jones of Cadiz was also injured in the shooting. Police said Quarles was taken by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville and Jones showed up at Jennie Stuart Medical Center shortly after the shooting. Jones was treated and released.