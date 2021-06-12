Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Christian County, KY

Christian County Grand Jury Returns Attempted Murder Indictment in Gas Station Shooting

By Tammy Hancock
wkdzradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday including charges of attempted murder, assault, and arson. 21-year old Jacylynn Ommarr Cheatham, of Hopkinsville, was indicted on charges of attempted murder, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and two counts of first-degree assault. The charges are in connection to a March 27th shooting at the Marathon gas station on East 9th Street. Police reported 20-year old Darrius Quarles of Hopkinsville was shot several times and 38-year old Bryan Jones of Cadiz was also injured in the shooting. Police said Quarles was taken by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville and Jones showed up at Jennie Stuart Medical Center shortly after the shooting. Jones was treated and released.

www.wkdzradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Grove, TN
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Cadiz, KY
City
Oak Grove, KY
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Clarksville, TN
Crime & Safety
Christian County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
County
Christian County, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dating Violence#Choking#Tennova Healthcare#Pembroke Oak Grove Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Oregon StatePosted by
CBS News

Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee

A man sought in the killings of his father and two other people at a casino campground and in a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, authorities said Sunday,. Investigators believe Oen Evan Nicholson drove the over 2,000 miles...
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...