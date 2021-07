Tsakos Energy Navigation has decreased its dividend payment by 62.5% over the last three years. NYSE TNP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. 56,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $156.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.50.