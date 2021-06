Authorities have identified a man killed during an officer-involved shooting on June 18 as 31-year-old Daniel Buckingham. According to Hawai‘i Police, Buckingham had been living on the island for about 1.5 years, however, he had no known permanent address. He is originally from Ann Arbor, Michigan. On Tuesday, June 22, an autopsy performed on Buckingham showed he died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. The final autopsy report is pending toxicology results.