Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Keira Knightley faces backlash after revealing she wore Chanel and red lipstick every day in lockdown

By Chelsea Ritschel
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ooSh_0aRfJJEP00

Keira Knightley has sparked criticism among fans after revealing that she wore Chanel and red lipstick every day during lockdown .

The actress reflected on her and her family’s experience during the pandemic in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK for the magazine’s July issue, where she recalled how she, her husband James Righton and their eldest daughter Edie, six, played dress up to keep themselves entertained.

“We have a trampoline in our garden, and we decided we were only allowed to wear dresses on it,” the 36-year-old told the outlet. “I put on red lipstick every day, and every bit of Chanel that I have in my cupboard, and my daughter Edie had Chanel ribbons plaited into her hair and fairy wings.”

According to Knightley, her husband was also allowed on the trampoline so long as he dressed in one of his “array of peacock-coloured Gucci suits”.

As for why the actress, who has been an ambassador for Chanel since 2007, decided to implement the high-fashion dress code, she told the outlet the activity helped keep the family’s spirits high.

“I thought: ‘What is the point of these lovely things sitting in the wardrobe when it feels quite apocalyptic and scary outside?’ It felt so important to be really happy for the kids!” Knightley, who also shares one-year-old daughter Delilah with Righton, said.

Knightley then went on to recall one “weird” moment when she was sanitising groceries early on in the pandemic, recalling: “That was a really weird time, us dressed in really bright clothes, boiling apples.”

On social media, the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s admission was met with mixed reactions, with some fans accusing Knightley of being out of touch.

“Why would anyone admit to this,” one person tweeted, while another sarcastically said: “The courage this must’ve taken. She’s so brave.”

Someone else wrote: “Celebrities, they’re just like us…”

Others jokingly mocked Knightley’s choice to dress in designer clothes during lockdown, with one person writing: “Incredibly bad choice on her part, I’ve personally been wearing sweatpants from Target (as no one will see me) and they’re quite comfortable.”

Elsewhere in the cover interview, Knightley said that she considers makeup to be “armour,” before admitting that her family prefers to see her without it.

“Makeup is my armour but my husband and my elder kid don’t like it at all. My husband says: ‘Oh, you’re her.’ They don’t see it as me – and I don’t either,” she said. “It’s something other, like a character.”

When asked whether that character was a “nice one,” the actress said: “Not particularly. No, she can’t be. She’s got to be quite fierce. It’s an armour, and I think that’s how it has to be.”

Community Policy
View All 15 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

165K+
Followers
87K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Righton
Person
Keira Knightley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Chanel#Harper S Bazaar Uk#Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionwonderwall.com

Keira Knightley wore Chanel daily during quarantine, plus more ways stars are nothing like us

The rich and famous just aren't like the rest of us! And if you needed a reminder, Wonderwall.com is ready to give you the latest list of crazy stories that prove it! While most of us rocked a lot of sweatpants (and maybe invested in some tie-dye during quarantine), one famous face did quite the opposite and decided that even spending time at home required designer clothes every day. Keira Knightley told Harper's Bazaar U.K. this month that she "put on red lipstick every day and every bit of Chanel that I have in my cupboard" while spending time with her daughters in quarantine. "I thought, 'What is the point of these lovely things sitting in the wardrobe, when it feels quite apocalyptic and scary outside?' It felt so important to be really happy for the kids," she told the outlet. To each their own!
Designers & CollectionsVogue

28 Times Margot Robbie Was The Ultimate Chanel Muse

British Vogue’s August 2021 cover star, Margot Robbie, exudes that nonchalant girl next door appeal. The actor’s striking looks and unwavering ambition has earned her the ultimate role: Chanel poster girl. “If I want something, I have to make it happen,” she told Eva Wiseman in her August 2021 Vogue interview.
WorldHypebae

Oli London Faces Backlash After Coming Out as "Non-Binary Korean"

Oli London – a singer and influencer known to have received numerous surgeries to resemble BTS‘ Jimin – is facing backlash after coming out as “non-binary Korean.”. “This is my new official flag for being a non-binary person who identifies as Korean,” the British creative took to Twitter to make the announcement with an image of the national Korean flag altered with the colors of the rainbow. “Thank you for the overwhelming support, it was so hard for me to come out as Them/they/kor/ean.” After a series of tweets including some referring to South Korea as their “homeland,” followers have criticized Oli’s behavior as offensive.
Makeupmakeupandbeautyblog.com

3 Summery, Bold and Bright Red Lipsticks From the Chanel Permanent Collection

I’ve been affectionately calling summery shades like these my “popsicle lipsticks” because they’re juicy, shiny and absolutely delicious…in the figurative sense, of course! You probably won’t find me nibbling these tubes when I’m feeling peckish, haha!. Side note: I think I may have just invented something!. Are you ready for...
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Jennifer Aniston’s morning routine: four things she does every day

Back in the news recently for her appearance on the highly anticipated Friends Reunion, actor, producer and fitness devotee Jennifer Aniston is looking as radiant as ever - something which could be credited to her mindful morning routine. Keeping it simple, Aniston sticks to a low-key system that's kept her...
MakeupPosted by
E! News

9 Smudge-Proof Red Lipsticks Perfect for Fourth of July

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Fourth of July is right around the corner, which means a lot of us will...
MakeupPosted by
Vogue Magazine

After Years of Searching, I Finally Found the Pitch-Perfect Everyday Lipstick

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A perfect lipstick is much like a perfect pair of pants. It can be thrown on at any time of day or night, instantly elevating any ensemble with minimal effort. And, of course, it’s nearly impossible to find. As someone whose job it is to trial the latest beauty innovations, I can attest that I’ve smeared hundreds, if not thousands, of crayons, lacquers, liners, and tints onto my palm and pout in search of the consummate “your lips, but better” pigment.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

James Corden facing further backlash after addressing ‘racist’ chat show segment

James Corden is facing a further backlash after promising to make changes to a “racist” food segment on his US chat show.More than 45,000 people have signed the petition calling to discontinue a recurring segment on Corden’s The Late Late Show that allegedly “encourages racism”.In the segment, entitled “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts”, celebrity guests are made to eat foods that Corden regularly describes as “horrific” and “disgusting”. Social media personality Kim Saira started the petition after noticing that some of the foods described as “disgusting” included specific Asian delicacies.While appearing on Howard Stern’s US radio show,...
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Wendy Williams Faces Fierce Backlash For Wishing 'Death To' Britney Spears' Father, Mother And Sister After Pop Star's Harrowing Testimony In Conservatorship Hearing

Though Wendy Williams usually means well, she always seems to take things a bit too far. The 56-year-old daytime television talk show host – along with the rest of the world – was left speechless this week after listening to Britney Spears' harrowing testimony in a hearing over her longstanding conservatorship, and Williams had bones to pick with the 39-year-old pop star's immediate family: father Jamie Spears, mother Lynn Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Is Kiera Knightley in Star Wars?

One could be forgiven for thinking we have mixed up English actress Kiera Knightley for American actress Natalie Portman, and you wouldn’t be far off. For over 20 years the two stars have been compared and even mistaken for one another. All of this is in fact the result of casting choices for 1999’s The Phantom Menace.