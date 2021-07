MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After plummeting to record lows in the wake of Minnesota’s vaccine rollout, the state’s positivity rate is starting to creep back up. According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the average positivity rate as of last week was at 1.8%, an increase of 0.7% from where it was at the end of last month. In June, the figure was at 1.1%, the lowest yet recorded. This recent uptick comes as the highly-transmissible Delta variant is spreading rapidly in the United States, especially among those who are not vaccinated. In Minnesota, vaccination rates have plateaued, although about 70%...