5 Things You Don’t Want To Miss In Chicago: July 23

Happy Friday Chicago!

Secret Chicago wants to help you make the most of your free time and keep you informed! We’ll be putting out “Don’t miss” and “ICYMI” plans and news for you each week, so you’ll always catch an incredible event or story. Here are some of them that you may have missed over the last week.

The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 begins today and now Chicago has the perfect place to cheer on our country’s Olympians! Wicker Park’s Fatpour Tap Works , a bi-level brewpub named for its 22-ounce pours, has transformed into an Olympic Village pop-up experience offering Olympic enthusiasts the ideal spot to watch world-class athletes compete.

Decked out with over-the-top Olympic decor like the giant Olympic rings, podiums, a faux torch, and of course many, many flags to represent all the countries participating, the brewpub hasn’t cut any corners. The pop-up features a “pizzas around the world” menu and a “drinks from around the world” menu as well as numerous team table competitions so attendees can endorse the competitive essence of the Olympic Games.

You can read the full article here .

A new Mexican restaurant has opened a stone’s throw from Wrigley Field offering Cubs fans an idyllic beach-like escape. With tropical décor and a menu of tacos, quesadillas, and margaritas, Diver at the Park brings the charm of Mexico’s historic port city, Tulum, to one of Chicago’s liveliest neighborhoods.

Found within Wheelhouse Hotel, a boutique baseball-themed hotel located at 3477 N Clark Street, Diver at the Park has decked out a 100-person indoor space with plant life, macramé decorations, and beachy furnishings. But the coastal calm doesn’t stop there.

Stepping into a huge 200-person dog-friendly patio you’ll see rustic limestone walls, bamboo furniture, and even more leafy décor. Woven hanging chairs, hanging planters, and olive trees channel that tranquil beachy vibe whilst a central tree sculpture and murals from JC Rivera give the exciting new bar a unique identity.

You can read the full article here .

Yesterday was a big day for Claudio Velez aka The Tamale Guy after a whirlwind of a year. The local legend took on the mantle of feeding Lone Wolf Tavern’s customers at 806 W Randolph Street. Complete with a new website titled The Authentic Tamale Guy , Velez has agreed to take over food operations at the popular neighborhood for at least 6 months.

More of Velez’s magic will come to the West Loop with a menu featuring traditional tamales like pork, chicken, and queso con rajas. There are also dessert tamales and two weekend-only options in ‘Banana Leaf Tamales’ and ‘Oaxacan-Mole Tamales’.

Worry not, The Tamale Guy isn’t to be reserved to the confines of one place for good. He will also be back to his usual role of “Santa Claus for the drunk and hungry” seeking out bars in local neighborhoods.

You can read the full article here .

An outdoor fitness and wellness festival is coming to Chicago’s lakefront next month for a feel-good summer Saturday comprising all the elements of a healthy lifestyle. STRENGTH IN THE CITY Festival will take place on Saturday, 28 August on The Lakefront Green at Theater on the Lake. Numerous fitness and wellness classes will be kicking off at 8 am offering guests the chance to exercise whilst taking in Chicago’s sensational skyline.

Chicago’s best local trainers and fitness gurus will be putting you through your paces in the morning before a farmers market teeming with fresh fruits, vegetables, and more allow attendees to peruse locally sourced produce. As the day unravels wellness vendors, field games, and local DJs ensure the revelry rolls on until live music performances grace three different stages.

Food and beverages can be purchased at the farmers market whilst activities and classes for kids make it an all-round fun-filled family-friendly event.

You can grab tickets to the STRENGTH IN THE CITY Festival here .

The creative team behind Jack’s Pumpkin Patch Pop-Up and Jack Frost Winter Village have returned with an exhilirating Neon Summer pop-up !

Taking place from now through to Saturday, August 28th, Neon Summer offers unparalleled fun for all ages in an immersive outdoor setup.

Spanning two acres you’ll find Chicago’s only outdoor Go-Kart track, a customized Mini Golf course teeming with exciting challenges, axe-throwing lanes, and much more.

You can grab tickets to the Neon Summer pop-up here here

You can read the full article here.

[Featured image from Unsplash]

See more: 10 Essential Chicago Bucket List Experiences For 2021