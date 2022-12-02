ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secret Chicago

It’s time to wake up with Wake ‘N Bakery

From Wake ‘n Bakery, Chicago’s Original Cannabis Infused Bakery & Coffee Shop, co-founder Dr. Mohammed Lotfy is in studio with Steve Dale. Steve learns all about THC, CBD and the delectable cafe offerings at Wake ‘N Bakery, located at 3508 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657.
50 Magical Things To Do In Chicago This December

The autumn-winter transition has begun and the Midwest’s icy winter is now at our doorstep. More importantly, though, festive time in Chicago is in full swing and another year is coming to an end. Make no mistake, winters can be as beautiful as they are brutal and despite the chilly weather, there is plenty going on. Here’s a list of the best things to do in Chicago with both activities worthy of stepping outside to brave the Chicago chill and some you can do from the warmth of the indoors. From light shows to Christmas pop-ups here are our best December-time activities in and around Chicago.
WGN News

3 robberies targeting women reported in about 30 minutes on Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a warning about three recent robberies targeting women on the city’s West Side. Three of them happened within about 30 minutes Friday evening, according to police. Police said the robberies were reported at these locations and times. In each incident, two or three people, described as men between the ages […]
947wls.com

Chicago’s Earliest Sunset of 2022 is Next Week

Next Thursday, December 8th, Chicago will see its earliest sunset of the year. It happens at 4:21 PM… so we’re all driving home from work in the dark!. Thursday will only see 9 hours and 11 minutes of sunlight the whole day. But, that does mean that starting December 9th, the hours of daylight will only continue to get longer.
classicchicagomagazine.com

The New Old Gold Coast Fashion Show

When did you first attend the Annual Gold Coast Fashion Show? Careful, it may be older than you are, more complex and even richer. The 2022 show was 66—born in 1956–it came in two parts and raised a whopping $1 million plus for Pediatric Mental Healthcare. Part One...
WGNtv.com

After the cold front – a chilly Saturday morning across the Chicago area

The cold front came through the Chicago area from the west, about on time last night – hitting westernmost locations along the I-39 corridor just before midnight and finally passing off to the east into Indiana between 2 and 3AM this morning. Ahead of the front, riding SW winds, temps peaked in the upper 40s and lower 50s, then fell quickly after the frontal passage with winds shifting to the west-northwest. Strongest wind gusts occurred shortly after frontal passage – you may have been aroused about that time as gusts hit 45 to 50 mph at several observing sites.
theeastcountygazette.com

Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes

Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL

While Centennial Water Park, Orland Square, and Escapology in Orland Park, Cook County, Illinois, tend to steal the show, you should also try their exquisite restaurants!. If you’re looking for a superb restaurant to dine with family, romantic partners, or even business associates, check out the best restaurants in Orland Park, Illinois!
Fox 32 Chicago

Robbers victimized 10 people in 2 hours in Chicago

Police said the robbers walked up to people "on the public way" and threatened them with handguns. They took off in a car. In one instance, the victim was hit on the head. The robberies all happened on Thursday night into Friday morning:. Cullerton near South Hoyne on Lower West...
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy week, some showers and snowy mix possible

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week will feature cloudy skies. High clouds will increase overnight Sunday, and a few late day and evening sprinkles are possible Monday as a weak front crosses the Chicago area. A system arrives Thursday with likely rain. As it departs, some snow showers may mix into the picture early Friday. Forecast: SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase. Low 28.MONDAY: Cloudy. A few late day sprinkles. HIgh 43. TUESDAY: Cloudy. High 41. 
NBC Chicago

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Stop in Far Northwest Suburb Saturday

After visiting Bensenville Friday, the popular Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is heading to yet another Chicago suburb. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, will stop in the village of Pingree Grove early Saturday. It'll arrive at approximately 8:45 a.m., just ahead of a 9 a.m. performance by Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason.
CBS Chicago

Chicago marks 64th anniversary of fire that killed 96 people in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, Chicago honored those lost in one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Thursday marked 64 years since the fire at Our Lady of the Angels in Humboldt Park. The fire started at the base of a stairway and quickly spread, cutting off the escape for 93 students and three nuns, all of whom were killed.Several other students were hurt when they jumped from second floor windows.The tragedy led to a national reckoning for fire codes and public safety.
