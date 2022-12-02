The autumn-winter transition has begun and the Midwest’s icy winter is now at our doorstep. More importantly, though, festive time in Chicago is in full swing and another year is coming to an end. Make no mistake, winters can be as beautiful as they are brutal and despite the chilly weather, there is plenty going on. Here’s a list of the best things to do in Chicago with both activities worthy of stepping outside to brave the Chicago chill and some you can do from the warmth of the indoors. From light shows to Christmas pop-ups here are our best December-time activities in and around Chicago.

