Premier League

Euro 2020 top scorer odds: Cristiano Ronaldo leads current standings in race for golden boot

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Euro 2020 will showcase some of the best forwards in the world with an in-form marksman likely to position a side well to win it all.

In 2016, it was Antoine Griezmann who picked up the coveted award, scoring six times for the runners-up, with Portugal denying them in the final, while the Barcelona star was initially among the favourites to land the prize once again.

There will be no shortage of contenders among Didier Deschamps’ squad alone, Kylian Mbappe is now joined by Karim Benzema in attack, with the Real Madrid striker out of his international exile.

Nani and Cristiano Ronaldo had three apiece five years ago too for the Selecao, and the latter is back for more and currently listed as the fourth favourite off the back of 36 goals in all competitions for Juventus.

England’s Harry Kane entered the tournament as co-favourite with Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku , who is fresh from firing Inter Milan to the scudetto, with 24 goals in Serie A.

If you want to look for a longer shot, then The Independent’s writers have included some tips among their predictions for Euro 2020 .

Memphis Depay tried to fire the Netherlands through, with his form for Lyon in recent months impressive, while in the absence of a dependable scorer for Italy could open the door for Jorginho, given the likelihood that he will be on spot-kick duty - the Chelsea maestro was indeed the top scorer with seven in the Premier League for the European champions.

Kane finished up the qualifying campaign as the top scorer on 12 goals and Gareth Southgate will hope the likes of Jack Grealish, Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford can supply the bullets for the Tottenham striker.

A midfielder could also emerge as the top scorer, given the potential for a low-scoring tournament, as proven when six players tied on three goals at Euro 2012, including Mario Mandzukic, Mario Gómez, Mario Balotelli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alan Dzagoev and Fernando Torres.

Here are the current standings in the race to land the golden boot , plus selected odds for the top scorer prize this summer.

Current standings

5 - Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

4 - Patrik Schick, Czech Republic

4 - Karim Benzema, France

4 - Emil Forsberg, Sweden

3 - Romelu Lukaku, Belgium

3 - Georginio Wijnaldum, Netherlands

3 - Robert Lewandowski, Poland

3 - Haris Seferovic, Switzerland

3 - Raheem Sterling, England

2 - Alvaro Morata, Spain

2 - Thorgan Hazard, Belgium

2 - Ciro Immobile, Italy

2 - Matteo Pessina, Italy

2 - Kasper Dolberg, Denmark

2 - Joakim Maehle, Denmark

2 - Kai Havertz, Germany

2 - Xherdan Shaqiri, Switzerland

2 - Roman Yaremchuk, Ukraine

2 - Andriy Yarmolenko, Ukraine

2 - Manuel Locatelli, Italy

2 - Yussuf Poulsen, Denmark

2 - Denzel Dumfries, Netherlands

2 - Ivan Perisic, Croatia

2 - Memphis Depay, Netherlands

2 - Pablo Sarabia, Spain

2 - Ferran Torres, Spain

2 - Alvaro Morata, Spain

Top scorer odds

Via Betfair

Cristiano Ronaldo 11/10

Patrik Schick 16/5

Romelu Lukaku 4/1

Raheem Sterling 9/1

Ciro Immobile 16/1

Alvaro Morata 25/1

