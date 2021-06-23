Cancel
Iconix Brand Group (ICON) to be Acquired in $3.15/Share "Go Private" Transaction

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICON) ("Iconix" or the "Company") today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger to be acquired by Iconix Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of Lancer Capital, LLC ("Purchaser"), in an all-cash transaction that values Iconix at approximately $585 million, including net-debt.

