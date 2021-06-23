Iconix Brand Group (ICON) to be Acquired in $3.15/Share "Go Private" Transaction

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2021) - HAW Capital 2 Corp. (TSXV: HAW.P) (the "Company"), a capital pool company ("CPC") pursuant to Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies ("Policy 2.4") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval, as set out in detail in the Company's management information circular dated May 21, 2021 (the "Circular"), were approved at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on June 24, 2021; including the appointment of the Company's auditors and election of its directors.