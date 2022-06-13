ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why June 13th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner
Photo: Getty Images

It’s June 13th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1964, The Rolling Stones made their first American prime time TV appearance on The Hollywood Palace , where host Dean Martin joked with them about their long hair.

In 1975, John Lennon made his last-ever TV appearance when he sang “Slippin’ and Slidin’” and “Imagine” on Salute to Sir Lew Grade .

In 1998, part of the Tibetan Freedom Concert was scrapped after lightning struck at its venue, Washington, D.C.’s R.F.K. Stadium. However, a free impromptu concert was held at a club for lucky ticket holders who got to see Radiohead and R.E.M. ’s Michael Stipe perform.

In 1975, Peter Frampton played the first of two nights at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco. Recordings from the shows were used as part of his hit double album, Frampton Comes Alive .

And in 2003, The Arctic Monkeys made their live debut at The Grapes pub in Sheffield, England. They made 45 dollars from ticket sales.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music )

