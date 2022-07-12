ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus vs. Amazon Fire HD 10: Which should you buy?

By Christine Persaud
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus

For the workhorse

If you plan to do a lot of multitasking and get work done on the tablet, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus might be a worthwhile upgrade thanks to the extra RAM and the compatibility with wireless charging that ensures you can keep it juiced up as needed.

Amazon Fire HD 10

Feature-rich family tablet

Save a few bucks with the Amazon Fire HD 10 model, perfect for leisurely personal use, like watching movies, surfing the web, sending e-mails, snapping photos and shooting videos, playing games, and more. If you do want to get some work done, you can attach a Bluetooth keyboard, too.

Tablets were huge when they first came out but quickly lost their luster as they fit in this weird spot where they were too big to be truly portable yet too small to offer good enough computing power. Nowadays, however, with so much innovation in the category, there's talk that tablets could totally replace laptops for some people.

With tablets like the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus and Amazon Fire HD 10 , the ability to add a Bluetooth keyboard makes this a pretty sweet proposition. Indeed, Amazon's Fire lineup is one of the most popular tablet brands, and these two newest models both offer enticing features for work and play. But when looking at the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus vs. Amazon Fire HD 10, what makes them different from one another?

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus vs. Amazon Fire HD 10: Core specs

(Image credit: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central)

When looking at the core specifications of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus and Amazon Fire HD 10, both tablets are virtually identical. They are the exact dimensions and weigh the same; if you didn't know you were looking at one or the other, you probably wouldn't be able to tell the difference but for the color. Both come with an ad-supported option that displays sponsored screensavers or without ads and with 32GB or 64GB capacities with the option to increase this to 1TB via a separately purchased microSD memory card .

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Amazon Fire HD 10
Screen Size 10.1 inches 10.1 inches
Screen Resolution 1920x1080 1920x1080
Processor Octa-core 2GHz Octa-core 2GHz
RAM 4GB 3GB
Storage 32 or 64GB 32 or 64GB
Expandable Memory Up to 1TB via microSD Up to 1TB via microSD
Battery Life Up to 12 hours Up to 12 hours
Charging USB-C 2.0, Wireless USB-C 2.0
Cameras 2MP front, 5MP rear 2MP front, 5MP rear
Colors Slate Black, Denim, Lavender, Olive
Connection Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Headphone Jack Yes Yes
Works with Optional Bluetooth Keyboard Yes Yes
Dimensions 9.73 x 6.53 x 0.36 inches (247 x 166 x 9.2mm) 9.73 x 6.53 x 0.36 inches (247 x 166 x 9.2mm)
Weight 16.4 oz. (465 g) 16.4 oz. (465 g)

It's pretty clear that these two tablets are effectively identical, but for two key differences: the Plus version has more RAM and is compatible with wireless charging. For $30 more, those are two small but pretty important upgrades that might be worth the extra bucks for some. This is especially so if you're using the tablet on the go, at your desk, and for business reasons as well as leisure.

Both are thinner and lighter than their predecessors, with the same dimensions and weight as one another. They both come equipped with 10.1-inch full 1080p HD screens with over two million pixels and a screen that's made of strengthened aluminosilicate glass.

Both offer a new split-screen feature that allows you to view two apps side-by-side for ultimate multitasking. You can access all of your favorite streaming services from both, like Netflix , Hulu, and, of course, Amazon Prime Video. Download tons of apps, from TikTok to Facebook and Instagram. But there's one huge caveat: neither tablet supports the Google Play Store . Instead, everything is downloaded through the Amazon App Store.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Use software like Microsoft Office, OneNote, and DropBox with both, and connect to compatible smart home devices to control them right from the tablet. You could also do things like view live footage from a compatible smart security camera on the device's screen.

Both tablets feature Alexa for voice control, including Show Mode , which provides audible responses and lets you visually see responses on the screen. With the HD 10 Plus, Show Mode is automatically activated once the device is placed in the wireless charging dock, which is a convenient feature, especially if you want to keep the tablet docked at all times while you aren't using it as a sort of central home hub.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Both offer access to Amazon Kids , so you set up a specific child profile for a young one to use that only permits access to certain apps and websites. And they both also meet Energy Star requirements and are made of 28% post-consumer recycled plastics, something that environmentally conscious folks will appreciate.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus vs. Amazon Fire HD 10: Audio and connectivity

Source: Amazon (Image credit: Amazon)

Both tablets feature built-in speakers and mics and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, with support for A2DP. Enjoy streaming content with not only the high-resolution screen but also Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

Take photos and videos using the 5MP rear camera and enjoy video calls and selfies using the 2MP front camera.

Along with an accelerometer so you can position the tablet in landscape or portrait mode to accommodate everything from watching movies to reading e-books. Ambient light sensors ensure comfortable reading. Both tablets can connect wirelessly to a compatible Bluetooth keyboard to transform into a more laptop-like experience so that you can go from downtime to productivity time with ease.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus vs. Amazon Fire HD 10: Key differences

(Image credit: Amazon)

Where these two tablets differ operationally is with power: while they both have 2GHz octa-core processors, the HD 10 Plus has 4GB of RAM versus just 3GB of RAM in the Fire HD 10. This might come in handy for multitasking, running multiple programs or apps simultaneously, or streaming high-quality or bandwidth-intensive apps and programs.

They also differ in charge. Both offer USB-C charging and can run for up to 12 hours per charge. But the Fire HD 10 Plus can be wirelessly charged as well, using any compatible Qi-certified wireless charger or the Made for Amazon Wireless Charging Dock, which sells for $50.

The third main difference is in the exterior finishes. While the Fire HD 10 Plus comes in a soft-touch slate color, the HD 10 comes in black, denim, lavender, or olive, providing more options and playful finishes that might appeal more to children.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus vs. Amazon Fire HD 10: Which do you choose?

(Image credit: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central)

Given the minor difference in price between these two models, it's worth opting for the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for the benefit of wireless charging and more RAM. With that said, if you're getting this tablet for fun that you and the whole family can use for web surfing, watching videos, gaming, e-mails, and other leisurely activities, get the Amazon Fire HD 10.

You can use the money you save to buy an accessory, such as a good protective case , (a heavy-duty or kids case if you're handing it over to a young child with slippery fingers!), screen protector , or even a Bluetooth keyboard for the times when you have to get some work done, but don't have your laptop nearby.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Keep in mind that if you do plan to use the tablet for work purposes, there's an Amazon Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle option with either model, which includes a Bluetooth keyboard case and a 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for an extra $70.

When looking for an affordable tablet for a young child, you might be better off with the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro . Designed specifically for older kids, it focuses on durability via the included bumper case along with parental controls and offers a diverse kid-appropriate content library.

But back to the two main devices, when you're trying to decide between the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus vs. Amazon Fire HD 10, they are so similar that you can't go wrong with either of them.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus

Use with the wireless dock

The main difference between this model and the HD 10 is the addition of wireless charging and a bit more RAM. If these upgrades are negligible based on your usage, opt for the HD 10 instead and use the money you save on accessories.

Amazon Fire HD 10

Business or pleasure

The only feature you don't get with this version is wireless charging, and you'll have to sacrifice a bit on RAM. Otherwise, it's virtually identical but in cooler color options. For mostly leisure with a bit of business thrown in, the Fire HD 10 is a solid choice.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

