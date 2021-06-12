"Wild food" and fun festival in Indiana on Saturday. From music to cicada tacos, there's something for everyone

Brood X have emerged in Indiana after 17 years underground and along with it "Cicada Mania" for Indiana residents. Several musicians, adventerous chef's, and even a biologist have teamed up to help us celebrate this natural phenomenon in Indiana with a festival, on June 12th, at the Sinkhole in Bloomington!

From food to festivities, here's everything you need to know about this Saturday's event.

Celebrating cicadas: What you need to know

"All Creatures Yum" have compiled a days events, music and food at The Sinkhole to mark this once in 17 year event.

A culinary marvel unlike anything you’ve ever seen or will see again for at least 17 years... smoked cicada/pork Polish sausage! --The Sinkhole, Facebook

The Sinkhole Beer Bar can be found at 313 E Winslow Road, Bloomington, Indiana

Time:

3pm start til late.

Biologist mini-talk at 4pm.

Live music from 6pm

The Line Up

From a world renowned opera singer to a biologist, chocolate cicada ice cream to cicada tacos, there's a lot to hear, taste, and experience this Saturday in Indiana! Here's some of the line up to look forward to:

Music

Michael Spyers, who has sung in festivals worldwide and many of the world’s most prestigious Opera houses.

Steuart Pincombe, a cellist who plays regularly as a soloist and chamber musician in leading venues across North America and Europe and has been featured on BBC, CBC, NPO, and NPR.

Liam Byrne, who has performed with many leading European early music ensembles and is professor of viola da gamba at the Guildhall School in London.

It’ll be an evening of family fun with live music from Chris Wolf starting at 7. Family friendly outdoor event.--The Sinkhole, Indiana

Science

Biologist, Dr. Stephen Jones will give a short talk kid-friendly at 4pm. Find out about cicadas and other animals with bizarre life cycles.

Food

Indiana restaurants and cafes contributing to the Cicada Mania! feast include:

The Sinkhole

Le Petit Café

Pili’s Party Taco

Just how big is this event? Since this can only happen once every 17 years we knew it would have to be amazing. That’s why we’ve joined forces with so many talented people… --Cicada Mania! Indiana Website

