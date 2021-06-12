Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

"Wild food" and fun festival in Indiana on Saturday. From music to cicada tacos, there's something for everyone

Posted by 
Kelly E.
Kelly E.
 9 days ago

Brood X have emerged in Indiana after 17 years underground and along with it "Cicada Mania" for Indiana residents. Several musicians, adventerous chef's, and even a biologist have teamed up to help us celebrate this natural phenomenon in Indiana with a festival, on June 12th, at the Sinkhole in Bloomington!

From food to festivities, here's everything you need to know about this Saturday's event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zy8ji_0aREKrl500
Cicada festival in IndianaWikimedia commons

Celebrating cicadas: What you need to know

"All Creatures Yum" have compiled a days events, music and food at The Sinkhole to mark this once in 17 year event.

A culinary marvel unlike anything you’ve ever seen or will see again for at least 17 years... smoked cicada/pork Polish sausage! --The Sinkhole, Facebook

The Sinkhole Beer Bar can be found at 313 E Winslow Road, Bloomington, Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dx0ry_0aREKrl500
Cicada festival in Indiana at The SinkholeGoogle Maps

Time:

  • 3pm start til late.
  • Biologist mini-talk at 4pm.
  • Live music from 6pm

The Line Up

From a world renowned opera singer to a biologist, chocolate cicada ice cream to cicada tacos, there's a lot to hear, taste, and experience this Saturday in Indiana! Here's some of the line up to look forward to:

Music

  • Michael Spyers, who has sung in festivals worldwide and many of the world’s most prestigious Opera houses.
  • Steuart Pincombe, a cellist who plays regularly as a soloist and chamber musician in leading venues across North America and Europe and has been featured on BBC, CBC, NPO, and NPR.
  • Liam Byrne, who has performed with many leading European early music ensembles and is professor of viola da gamba at the Guildhall School in London.
It’ll be an evening of family fun with live music from Chris Wolf starting at 7. Family friendly outdoor event.--The Sinkhole, Indiana

Science

Biologist, Dr. Stephen Jones will give a short talk kid-friendly at 4pm. Find out about cicadas and other animals with bizarre life cycles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46tFSY_0aREKrl500
Cicada cake will be at Indiana festivalLe Petit Cafe, Bloomington on Facebook

Food

Indiana restaurants and cafes contributing to the Cicada Mania! feast include:

Just how big is this event? Since this can only happen once every 17 years we knew it would have to be amazing. That’s why we’ve joined forces with so many talented people… --Cicada Mania! Indiana Website

Facebook page for more details

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GUHks_0aREKrl500
Cicada Mania in IndianaCicada Mania Facebook Page

View All 13 Commentsarrow_down
Kelly E.

Kelly E.

2K+
Followers
140
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

Viral online and magazine writer, bylines in Apple News Spotlight, Mamamia, Natural Parent, Thought Catalog and more. For your positive local news

 https://becauseyouwrite.substack.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Byrne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Live Music#Restaurants#Indianawikimedia Commons#Polish#Indiana Cicada Festival#Opera#Cbc#Npo#Npr#European#The Guildhall School#Indiana Science#Facebook Food#Indianacicada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
BBC
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
Related
Indiana StatePosted by
Kelly E.

Best spots to celebrate 4th of July in Indiana, 2021

Get out and enjoy some quality time with friends and family. Nobelsville Parade, IndianaNobelsville Fourth of July Fireworks and Parade, Facebook. Have you got your plans ready for 4th of July celebrations? Here's what's happening in Indiana this year. Gather your friends and family and plan for a great day out.
Bloomington, INPosted by
Kelly E.

This Bloomington Cafe has insects on the menu for June

Cicada on the menu in BloomingtonLe Petit Cafe, Bloomington on Facebook. Brood X cicadas have made their way to Bloomington, Indiana but will they make it to our plates? Some adventurous foodies are keen to give them a go. They're high in protein, low in fat, better for the environment than many other protein sources and apparently they even taste good!