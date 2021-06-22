Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) PT Raised to $70 at Ascendiant Capital as Local Rebounds Post COVID
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo raised the price target on Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) to $70.00 (from $42.00) after the company reported its fiscal Q1 2021 results. Revenue was $264 million, compared to consensus estimates of $225 million. EBITDA was $30 million, compared with $(22) million (y-o-y). Pro forma EPS was $0.25, no Q1 guidance was given.www.streetinsider.com