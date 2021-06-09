Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara, CA

Opera Santa Barbara

santabarbaraca.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounded in 1994 by Marilyn Gilbert and Nathan Rundlett, Opera Santa Barbara is committed to presenting productions and educational programs of the highest quality. Over more than two decades the company has staged some 50 operas and devoted thousands of hours to community outreach. The organization remains dedicated to the core passions that animated its founding: celebrating and championing the breadth and beauty of opera, and contributing to the cultural enrichment of the Santa Barbara community. Additional information is available at www.operasb.org.

santabarbaraca.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Barbara, CA
Entertainment
City
Santa Barbara, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Neruda
Person
Daniel Catán
Person
Charles Gounod
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Opera#Opera Singers#Operas#Opera Santa Barbara#Opera Sb#Italian#Spanish#Romeo Juliet#Opera Lab#Sb Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Arizona StateABC News

Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6

SHOW LOW, Ariz. -- A driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists during a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store, authorities said. Six people were taken to a hospital in critical...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Hard-line Iranian cleric wins presidency

The hard-line Iranian cleric with close ties to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei won the country’s presidential election Saturday with overwhelming support. Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s judiciary chief, won 17.8 million votes, according to The Associated Press, which noted that voter turnout Saturday appeared to be the lowest in the Islamic Republic’s history.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan welcomes US vaccine aid, bolstering its COVID fight

TAIPEI, June 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan welcomed 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from the United States on Sunday as help from a true friend, more than doubling the major semiconductor-producing island’s arsenal of shots as it deals with a cluster of domestic infections. Washington, competing with Beijing to deepen geopolitical...