Jeff Bezos Set to Beat Elon Musk to Space

Listeners. It's brett molina. And i'm mike schneider and welcome back to talking tech so bread. I guess there's been a development in the space race between jeff basis and elon. Musk yeah absolutely. It's a pretty big one to jeff. Bazo says he and his brother mark will be passenger july twentieth. When bezos aerospace company blue origin has their first human flight on its new shepherd rocket. That date is significant because it will be the fifty second anniversary of the nineteen sixty nine apollo moon landing by neil armstrong and buzz aldrin. This won't be a long flight though. It will only last eleven minutes so almost feels like a theme park ride. Bazo says he thinks it will be life changing in a video announcing the trip. He said quote to see the earth from space. It changes you. It changes your relationship with this planet with humanity and quote also on the flight will be the winner of an auction for a seat aboard the new shepherd rocket. the current top bid is two point. Eight million dollars. I'll let the secret. I'm not going to be a secret. I will not be the third guy breaking but how safe is this. So blue origin says that they have tested the shepherd fifteen times but any spaceflight of course is the risky. I mean you're flying into space so it's obviously not going to be a super-safe endeavor. The capsule were as space. Tourists ride flies vertically and then separates from the booster rocket so eventually deploys parachutes and has its own onboard rockets to slow its descent near its launch pad in west texas. Which i guess explains why it's only eleven minutes shoot right up in the second it goes up. It comes right back down. Blue origin is run three successful escape. Tests separating the capsule they'll be carrying passengers from the booster rocket from launch pad mid flight and space showing that its crew escape system can activate safely any phase of flight Eventually bazo wants to make blue origin available for tourists to go into space and for astronauts to return to the moon and eventually beyond that. So i guess this case of a founder standing behind his company to show how safe it is. Now the.

EconomyComicBook

There Is a Petition To Keep Amazon's Jeff Bezos From Coming Back to Earth

Earlier this month, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced that he and his brother Mark will be on board the maiden crewed flight of Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin's New Shepard. The launch is expected to take place on July 20, but ahead of that launch, an online petition has popped up to keep Bezos from returning to Earth. The Change.org petition humorously lays out the reasons why Bezos should not be allowed to return to Earth, citing a number of conspiracy-theory type reasons in what appears to be trolling at its finest.
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano ($ADA) Founder on Fixing Dogecoin and Elon Musk’ Fascination With $DOGE

Recently, Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO of IOHK, the technology company “contracted to design, build, and maintain the Cardano platform”, talked about Dogecoin ($DOGE), which seems to be Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency. Hoskinson’s comments about Dogecoin were delivered during a conversation with MIT AI Researcher Lex Fridman on...
Behind Viral VideosRedorbit.com

Fake Elon Musk TikTok Account Fools Fan

A fraudulent TikTok account going by the handle of @elonmuskdad fooled a fan into thinking that he could get a free Tesla if he ate pizza every day for 420 days or until he reached 420 pounds, whichever came first. The fake account somehow had a “Verified” tick mark, indicating that some social media platforms still have a ridiculously low bar for “verifying” an account.
Real Estatemanofmany.com

Inside the $50 Million Mega Mansion Elon Musk is Selling

Elon Musk announced on Twitter last May that he would be selling off his $100 million real estate portfolio to focus on his mission to Mars. However, there was one particular property that he held on to for a little longer. You’ll also love:. A century old mansion located in...
Aerospace & Defensemarketplace.org

Why Jeff Bezos needs to come back from space

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is headed to space on a suborbital flight run by his company Blue Origin. As of this taping, more than 16,000 people have signed a Change.org petition telling him to stay there. (There’s also a petition for him to buy and eat the “Mona Lisa,” but we’ll leave that alone). On today’s show, Kimberly Adams rounds out her guest-hosting stint with a surprisingly thoughtful answer for why Bezos needs to come back down to Earth. But first, we have to talk about the drought in America’s southwest and a very good dog. Plus, another round of Half Full/Half Empty with suggestions from the fan-run “Make Me Smart” Discord server!
Economythemilsource.com

Space is becoming the billionaire’s playground

On July 20, Amazon’s founder and chief executive officer Jeff Bezos is going to space. If you’re experiencing a bit of déjà vu, that’s probably because this isn’t the first time you’ve heard a billionaire going on about exploring space. Billionaires in outer space. On July 20, Amazon’s founder and...
Aerospace & DefenseSafe Haven

Bezos Is Heading To Space This Sunday

The ongoing space race has entered another dimension as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced that he would fly to space on July 20th aboard the New Shepard rocket owned by his Blue Origin. Bezos will fly alongside his brother and two unnamed crew members. Blue Origin auctioned off one seat...
EconomyHypebae

Someone Started a Petition To Ban Jeff Bezos From Earth

A concerned citizen has launched a Change.org petition to prevent Jeff Bezos from returning to Earth after his upcoming flight to space, scheduled for July 20. Succinctly titled “Petition To Not Allow Jeff Bezos Re-Entry To Earth,” the initiative has garnered over 12,000 signatures. “Jeff Bezos is actually Lex Luthor,...
Aerospace & Defensemarket.us

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, His Younger Brother To Go To Space Aboard Blue Origin’s First Crew Flight

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced that he will be going up to space on July 20. The Amazon chief executive officers will be accompanied by his younger brother Mark Bezos. They will be flying to space onboard the maiden crewed flight of Blue Origin’s New Shepard. Blue Origin is an aerospace company founded by Bezos in the year 2000. It must be noted that he would be embarking on the space trip just a fortnight after stepping down as a chief executive officer of Amazon. “I have always dreamed of traveling to space. I have been looking forward to this ever since I was five years old. I am going to live this dream with my younger brother on July 20. The greatest adventure, with my best friend,” he wrote on an Instagram post.
Energy IndustryFOXBusiness

Amazon's Jeff Bezos backing nuclear fusion plant in the UK

General Fusion, a Canadian energy company backed by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' investment firm, Bezos Expeditions, has announced plans to build and operate a nuclear fusion plant in the United Kingdom. General Fusion will enter into a long-term lease with the U.K. Atomic Energy Authority's Culham campus, home of the...