Jeff Bezos Set to Beat Elon Musk to Space

Listeners. It's brett molina. And i'm mike schneider and welcome back to talking tech so bread. I guess there's been a development in the space race between jeff basis and elon. Musk yeah absolutely. It's a pretty big one to jeff. Bazo says he and his brother mark will be passenger july twentieth. When bezos aerospace company blue origin has their first human flight on its new shepherd rocket. That date is significant because it will be the fifty second anniversary of the nineteen sixty nine apollo moon landing by neil armstrong and buzz aldrin. This won't be a long flight though. It will only last eleven minutes so almost feels like a theme park ride. Bazo says he thinks it will be life changing in a video announcing the trip. He said quote to see the earth from space. It changes you. It changes your relationship with this planet with humanity and quote also on the flight will be the winner of an auction for a seat aboard the new shepherd rocket. the current top bid is two point. Eight million dollars. I'll let the secret. I'm not going to be a secret. I will not be the third guy breaking but how safe is this. So blue origin says that they have tested the shepherd fifteen times but any spaceflight of course is the risky. I mean you're flying into space so it's obviously not going to be a super-safe endeavor. The capsule were as space. Tourists ride flies vertically and then separates from the booster rocket so eventually deploys parachutes and has its own onboard rockets to slow its descent near its launch pad in west texas. Which i guess explains why it's only eleven minutes shoot right up in the second it goes up. It comes right back down. Blue origin is run three successful escape. Tests separating the capsule they'll be carrying passengers from the booster rocket from launch pad mid flight and space showing that its crew escape system can activate safely any phase of flight Eventually bazo wants to make blue origin available for tourists to go into space and for astronauts to return to the moon and eventually beyond that. So i guess this case of a founder standing behind his company to show how safe it is. Now the.