Ken Frazier: Our democracy only works if everyone has opportunity

“At the time, computer vision was a field for visionaries — pun intended — where we wanted to solve the question of how we can make a machine see,” Perona says. “The whole conference was maybe 200 people. And we had basically no clear idea how to make progress and so would try different things, and we would try and see if we could split the complex problem of vision into simpler questions. And the results were not very good. Now we see in the conference great systems working really well on very difficult problems. So the level of success and ambition is completely different.”