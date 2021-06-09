Ken Frazier: Our democracy only works if everyone has opportunity
Merck CEO and OneTen cofounder Ken Frazier knows the critical importance to a company’s success of getting the right people in the right jobs. On June 8, Frazier joined MIT Technology Review’s virtual EmTech Next, our annual future-of-work event, to share how businesses can reduce the opportunity gap to find the skilled workforce they need, and why CEOs need to speak up on issues if they want their organizations to stay competitive.www.technologyreview.com