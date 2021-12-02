Native Noodles

Distant Relatives, from owner/pitmaster Damien Brockway, serves “modern African American” cuisine out of a mobile smokeshack parked at the spacious Meanwhile Brewing Company in South Austin. The menu explores the cooking traditions of the African diaspora and American South, with dishes like pulled pork sandwiches with a tangy preserved cabbage, and black eyed peas cooked with burnt ends. Everything here is creative, consistently great, and bracingly delicious, so much so that it’s almost a surprise that food this good is coming out of a trailer. The smoked meats here—like the spare ribs, brisket, and chicken—rival some of the best in town, and we can’t get enough of sauces like the smoked mustard butter and the tamarind molasses BBQ. Maybe, if we’re lucky, one day they will bottle them to go.
