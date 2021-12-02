ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Native Noodles

By Carlo Mantuano
 1 day ago
Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Cheap Eats Lunch Quick Eats Serious Take-Out Operation. Referring to someone or a group of people as "the 1%" is typically considered negative, invoking thoughts of unnecessary space travel and iguana steaks at Illuminati-esque parties. But when a new counter-service place like Native Noodles in Washington...

The Infatuation

Café Deco

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Date Night Drinking Good Wine Lunch Outdoor Seating Small Plates. There are restaurants you want to be in for special occasions, others you save for your beloved, and some that you simply want to age decrepitly and drunkenly in. Café Deco is all of the above. Humble but perfectly formed, just like the food it serves, there is little that doesn’t feel right about this café, restaurant and wine bar hybrid that’s a hurried walk away from Goodge Street.
The Infatuation

Californios

Perfect For: Birthdays Fine Dining Special Occasions. Californios makes you feel like you’re in the front row of a Broadway theater. The cavernous dining room has high walls painted all black, dramatic lighting, and well-choreographed staff that move around the room like they share a single brain. And instead of that granola bar you snuck in your bag for intermission, you’ll be treated to an extravagant meal that’s a performance in its own right.
The Infatuation

Norah

Perfect For: Big Groups Brunch Drinks & A Light Bite First/Early in the Game Dates Outdoor/Patio Situation Small Plates. West Hollywood has always had a plethora of cool upscale restaurants, but when Norah opened its doors in 2016, it sent a massive jolt of energy down a stretch of Santa Monica Blvd. that had become a bit sleepy. Crowds lined up nightly at this American spot to dine inside the sprawling, industrial space and eat delicious dishes like cauliflower popcorn, cast-iron cornbread, and uni-poached shrimp. Norah didn’t reinvent the wheel, but what it did do was provide the neighborhood with a fancy, fun spot that you could take anybody to and be confident that they would walk out happy.
The Infatuation

Pinoy Heritage

Pinoy Heritage kicked off around 2016, and ever since then the Filipino pop-up has been making plates of pork lumpia, chicken inasal, sisig fried rice, and serving up everything from kamayan dinners to seven-course tasting menus. The secret key to any dish at Pinoy Heritage—or the team’s brick-and-mortar restaurant Abacá—are traditional Filipino flavors done up with California signatures. The next time you hear of a Pinoy Heritage pop-up or collaboration, best to drop all other plans and get there.
The Infatuation

El Pingüino

This new Spanish seafood bar exudes “check out my graphic design portfolio” Greenpoint charm. On any given night, you’ll find a transistor radio playing indie music in the bathroom, a cartoon poster of a wine-drunk penguin hanging behind the bar, and a pack of neighborhood people wearing glasses and baseball caps seated in tiny wooden booths. In addition to their well-made cocktails and curated list of wine, sherry, and amari, El Pingüino also serves an impressive raw bar selection. You can spring for a $90 seafood tower extravaganza or eat some aguachile with saltines while you’re here—but you should know that the menu isn’t conducive to having a full meal. Come for drinks and snacks with a date or a friend, and keep in mind the daily Happy Hour from 4-7pm when oysters are half off and martinis cost $12.
The Infatuation

Fradei

Perfect For: Date Night Drinking Good Wine Special Occasions. Even in a city where skepticism makes you chic, everyone could use a shortlist of things they trust in earnest. New York City tap water seems like an obvious candidate. So does Cheryl, the woman who lives on Avenue B and feeds your chunky cat while you’re out of town. Fradei, a tasting-menu spot in Fort Greene, should join your lineup. This restaurant never discloses what they’ll be serving on any given night, which makes their five-course prix fixe feel like a series of surprisingly-fun surprise parties. Embrace the unknown for once. We assure you that you’re in good hands.
The Infatuation

312 Fish Market

This casual sushi spot is located in 88 Marketplace on the border of Chinatown and Pilsen. There are several restaurants inside this giant supermarket, but 312 is the only one that has its own seating, which includes a sushi counter. And considering that this place is from a former chef of Sushi-san, it’s not surprising that all their maki, sashimi, and nigiri are really good. Like the konbujime medai—the cured snapper has a ton of rich seaweed flavor and is topped with a pop of citrus to round the bite out. Order one of their platters that has an assortment of everything for takeout, or just sit down and grab a bite during the middle of your weekly grocery shopping.
The Infatuation

Elina’s

This BYOB Italian restaurant in West Town is small and dimly lit, with vintage touches like ornate mirrors and moody candelabras dripping wax decorating the space. And you’ll probably be happy as soon as you sit down, because your meal at Elina’s begins with complimentary garlic bread, cheesy focaccia, and salami. While the delicious free stuff is fun, the menu also has tasty dishes like clams casino, rigatoni a la vodka, and chicken parmesan. The service is attentive, and the busy restaurant works just as well for date night as it does for catching up with friends. Elina’s only has about 28 seats, so plan on making reservations in advance.
The Infatuation

Pecking House

Perfect For: Impressing Out of Towners Kids Literally Everyone Serious Take-Out Operation. We’re going to tell you a few facts about Pecking House, a pandemic-born spot serving some of the best fried chicken in NYC. 1) There’s an eight-week wait to get their fried chicken delivered. 2) Pecking House also...
The Infatuation

Monkey King Jianbing

This carryout spot is hidden on the second floor of an office building in Chinatown, and specializes in jiangbing that they make in their windowless suite. Our go-to order is the minced pork version, a thin pancake wrapped around minced pork, a beef hot dog, pork floss, pickles, and crunchy wonton strips. It fills a meaty crepe-sized hole in our heart that we didn’t know needed filling. Plus, it comes with plastic gloves that are handy if you’re eating this messy masterpiece in your car.
The Infatuation

Nite Nite

Perfect For: Date Night Dogs Drinking Good Cocktails Drinks & A Light Bite Eating At The Bar First/Early in the Game Dates. Sometimes you don’t want to plan your whole night out ahead of time. You just need somewhere to walk right in and enjoy some good food and drinks with friends. That’s when you should look to Nite Nite. This Williamsburg spot is the newest operation from the team behind Karasu, and it’s the perfect low-key, walk-in option for a solid meal that you can have without spending the majority of your paycheck.
The Infatuation

The Best Breakfast Tacos In Austin

America might run on Dunkin, but Austin sure as sh*t runs on breakfast tacos. They’re what sustains us. They’re this city’s lifeblood. Nothing would ever get done in Austin without them. Portable, convenient, and filling, breakfast tacos are in many ways the perfect food. And Austin does them better than anyone.
The Infatuation

Distant Relatives

Distant Relatives, from owner/pitmaster Damien Brockway, serves “modern African American” cuisine out of a mobile smokeshack parked at the spacious Meanwhile Brewing Company in South Austin. The menu explores the cooking traditions of the African diaspora and American South, with dishes like pulled pork sandwiches with a tangy preserved cabbage, and black eyed peas cooked with burnt ends. Everything here is creative, consistently great, and bracingly delicious, so much so that it’s almost a surprise that food this good is coming out of a trailer. The smoked meats here—like the spare ribs, brisket, and chicken—rival some of the best in town, and we can’t get enough of sauces like the smoked mustard butter and the tamarind molasses BBQ. Maybe, if we’re lucky, one day they will bottle them to go.
The Infatuation

La Chuperia

With three locations scattered across town, La Chuperia is known for making some of the spiciest, saltiest, and biggest micheladas in LA. Some of their drinks are borderline meals with various snacks dangling from the rim, like the massive Chuper Michelada. It comes in a goblet that’s dripping in chamoy syrup before it gets filled with smoky Clamato juice and your choice of beer. We should mention that the beer isn’t actually poured into the drink, but rather the bottle’s dunked upside down into your glass, where it sits submerged like a capsized vessel. You’ll also be able to snack on peeled shrimp, some cucumber slices, a spicy tamarind stick, and even lick the chamoy off the rim if you’re into that. Other than being extra, these micheladas are delicious and have a refreshing vegetable flavor from the tomato juice that doesn’t get overpowered by everything else going on.
The Infatuation

Toklas

Anywhere within spitting distance of 180 The Strand feels like it’s on the very forefront of hotness. Protractor-worthy cheekbones are ten-a-penny around here and only the most worthy of fits will get the full up and down look treatment. That said, despite being attached to the brutalist (and brutally trendy) building, Toklas is the kind of hot restaurant that knows it’s much cooler to be a little reserved. You’ve got the founders of Frieze to thank for this tasteful and consistently tasty Mediterranean restaurant. While you might expect something that smirks towards pretension given its location and founders, Toklas is anything but. The menu is seductive in its simplicity, with a radicchio and hazelnut salad and crab with leeks standing out, though mains can leave something to be desired: a cuttlefish and mussel stew is a little too minimalist in flavour. Nevertheless the combination of a worldie chocolate tart, a bar and dining room that’s full of understated Vinterior-ish pieces (that us normies would likely overpay for), and a pleasantly buzzing atmosphere that’s defined by thick-rimmed glasses will leave you feeling indulged and in the know.
The Infatuation

Lulu

Decades after opening Chez Panisse, Alice Waters (a.k.a. the “mother of farm-to-table”) opened this new restaurant in Westwood. Lulu is an outdoor-only spot serving seasonal California cuisine in the courtyard of The Hammer Museum. Open only for lunch (for now), Lulu has an approachable a la carte menu full of fresh focaccia sandwiches, vegetable soups, and rainbow-colored salads, but the restaurant also offers a three-course prix-fixe option that changes every day. Nothing on the food menu here blew our mind, but Lulu’s simple dishes are made with top-notch local ingredients that’ll make you feel like a slightly healthier version of your former self. We definitely recommend going the pre-fixe route and ordering a slice of their incredible key lime pie topped with lime zest to end your luxuriously long afternoon meal. We’ll be checking back in soon as the restaurant continues to find itself.
The Infatuation

Where To Have Your Next Team Dinner

You can choose your friends, but you can’t choose your family. And you probably can’t choose your colleagues either. Unless you’re the boss. In which case, be a good boss and take your employees out to dinner every once in a while. Even if you’re not in charge, you may...
The Infatuation

Sababa Falafel Shop

This family-owned Palestinian restaurant in Garden Grove makes saying “no” very, very difficult, especially with its unlimited toppings special on the menu. We can’t resist their silky smooth roasted eggplant, charred cauliflower, or their selection of pickled vegetables that bring tons of briny flavor to the pita, even if our sandwich starts to look like an overstuffed TJ Maxx suitcase. The falafel at Sababa is on the smaller side and comes in a beautiful yellow color rather than the usual dark brown from its chickpea and spice mix. They’re super crispy and have a crumbly texture that contrasts nicely with the pillowy soft pita as well.
The Infatuation

Xelas

Friday nights at Xelas feel like coming across a neighborhood pachanga where there’s plenty of craft beer and - instead of your aunt hogging the aux cord (again) - a live DJ spinning reggaeton hits. This Boyle Heights bar also serves some delicious bar food too, like cheesy quesadillas and cochinita pibil tacos with plenty of tart pickled onions. Xelas’ michelada lives up to the bar’s name by being “chela-forward” (AKA more beer, less tomato). A pint of Mexican lager gets mixed with “I Love Michelada” mix to create a bubbly, smoky, and super citrusy cocktail. It’s simple, refreshing, and light enough to follow up with a few more rounds.
The Infatuation

The Best Wine Bars In Los Angeles

We love wine. And we love drinking it with friends. It’s just a shame that so many wine bars in LA are overpriced, pretentious, and have atmospheres that barely rival most Brentwood orthodontist offices. Luckily, more places are starting to prove that wine bars can actually be some of the...
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

